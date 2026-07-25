Will Govt Launch Minimum Pension Scheme for All? Here’s What Ministry Said In Parliament

Speculation over a nationwide pension scheme for the elderly has ended as the government has shelved any immediate plan to bring in a universal minimum pension scheme for all citizens. This clarification came up in Parliament after a question was raised whether the Centre was considering a minimum pension scheme to provide financial support to senior citizens, especially aged and destitute women.

The government has no proposal to start a nationwide pension scheme, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje said in the Rajya Sabha on July 23, 2026.

Rajya Sabha MP R Girirajan had asked if the Centre planned to launch a “minimum pension for all” scheme and wanted details of any such proposal.

Government Points To Social Security Code Instead

The government ruled out a universal minimum pension scheme but said the Code on Social Security, 2020, already has provisions to expand social security coverage, particularly for unorganised sector workers, including gig and platform workers.

According to the minister, “The Code also provides for setting up a social security fund to finance the welfare scheme. Section 113 of the Code on Social Security, 2020, provides for the registration of unorganised workers, gig workers and platform workers.”

The government said it has envisioned the Social Security Fund to finance welfare schemes for eligible workers. The registration under Section 113 is intended to bring unorganised workers, gig workers and platform workers under the larger social security umbrella.

However, the government did not mention any proposal under consideration at present to this effect, though demands for a universal minimum pension are raised from time to time, especially for economically vulnerable senior citizens.

How The Employees’ Pension Scheme Works

The minister also explained the working of the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), 2026. “The pension fund is a pooled fund. The contributions come from employers and also from the central government,” she said.

This fund is used to release pension benefits when a member and/or an eligible family member qualifies under the scheme.

No Deadline For Claiming EPS Benefits

The government also clarified that the eligible beneficiaries need not worry about missing the deadline for claiming pension benefits under EPS.

There is no time limit for filing the dues claims, Karandlaje said. When a claim is filed and processed, the eligible pension or withdrawal benefit and any applicable arrears are paid out.

This clarification may help retired employees and family pension beneficiaries who may have deferred filing their claims.

Rs 9,330.56 Crore Lying In Non-Operative EPF Accounts

The parliamentary reply also revealed the amount lying in inactive Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) accounts.

As of March 31, 2026, Rs 9,330.56 crore was lying in inoperative EPF accounts, as per Paragraph 72(6) of the EPF Scheme, 1952, which has now been replaced by Paragraph 55 of the EPF Scheme, 2026, the minister said.

The government has been focusing on expanding the social security net under the existing laws but has clarified that there is no proposal for a universal minimum pension scheme for all citizens at this point.

What This Means

The latest clarification puts an end to speculation about a universal minimum pension scheme. But at this point the government has shot down the idea of a minimum pension for all citizens. It is instead concerned with expanding social security coverage through the Code on Social Security, 2020, and protecting existing pension benefits under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), 2026.

Also Read: India’s Forex Reserves Rise for Second Straight Week to $676.24 Billion; What’s Driving the Recovery?