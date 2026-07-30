Will Insurance Claims And Policyholder Benefits Finally Improve? IRDAI’s New Rules Explained

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has approved a wide range of reforms aimed at making India’s insurance sector stronger, more transparent and easier to do business in. The changes are designed to improve policyholder protection, give insurers greater financial flexibility and attract more investment into the sector.

The reforms were approved at the regulator’s 137th Authority meeting and are part of the implementation of the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Act, 2025. According to IRDAI, the new measures will help insurers grow while ensuring policyholders’ interests remain protected.

What Are The Key Changes?

The regulator has made amendments to a number of existing regulations related to investments, capital structure, transfer of shares and merger of insurance companies. The regulator has relaxed certain investment rules and has made it easy for insurers to increase their capital and restructure their operations.

It is expected that these amendments will help strengthen the financial position of the insurers and reduce the regulatory barriers in addition to promoting the growth of the insurance industry in the long run. On the other hand, the regulator has ensured that there is enhanced actuarial supervision and financial governance in order to protect the interests of policyholders.

Other important amendments include the implementation of a new penalty system. These regulations have established a standardized procedure to issue show-cause notice and impose penalties in accordance with the provisions of Insurance Act, 1938 and the IRDAI Act, 1999.

What Does It Mean For Policyholders?

One of the biggest announcements is the launch of the Policyholders’ Education and Protection Fund (PEPF) under the IRDA Act. The fund aims to improve insurance awareness, strengthen grievance redressal and help policyholders trace and recover unclaimed insurance amounts.

IRDAI said the fund will also support technology-driven services that make it easier for customers to access insurance-related information and resolve complaints. These measures are expected to make the overall insurance experience more transparent and customer-friendly.

The regulator has also introduced mandatory tagging of the authorised salesperson with every insurance proposal, policy and certificate. This means every insurance policy will now be linked to the person who sold it, making it easier to identify responsibility in case of mis-selling or disputes. The move is expected to improve accountability and increase transparency in insurance distribution.

Relief For Insurers And Insurance Intermediaries

IRDAI has also revised the regulatory framework for insurance intermediaries, including agents, brokers and third-party administrators.

Under the new rules, intermediaries will get perpetual registration instead of renewing their licence periodically. They will only need to pay an annual fee and continue meeting regulatory requirements. This is expected to reduce compliance costs and allow intermediaries to focus more on serving customers.

The regulator believes these changes will improve ease of doing business while maintaining strong governance and disclosure standards across the insurance sector.

Push For Investment And Sector Growth

IRDAI also granted a Certificate of Registration to ProTec General Insurance Ltd, allowing it to start general insurance operations. It is the fourth insurance company to receive regulatory approval in 2026.

The regulator pointed out that there had been some achievements made by the implementation of the government’s decision to have FDI in insurance companies to be up to 100 percent. In IRDAI, it has been noted that two insurance companies, including a life insurer and a general insurer, have surpassed the previous 74 percent.

The regulator said this reflects growing investor confidence and is expected to bring more long-term capital into India’s insurance sector. The reforms are also expected to improve insurance penetration and strengthen the industry’s ability to meet the country’s growing protection needs.

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