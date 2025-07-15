Will Jalebis and Samosas Get Nutrition Labels Too? Supreme Court Tells FSSAI To Act- Here’s What You Need To Know

Ever flipped a food packet around and squinted at confusing nutrition info?

Good news—you might not have to for much longer. The Supreme Court of India has directed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to roll out front-of-pack nutrition labels (FOPNL) on packaged foods. Basically, the important stuff—sugar, fat, calories—will be right up front where you can actually see it. Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora, who chairs Parliament’s Subordinate Legislation Committee, shared the update on ‘X’, writing: “The Supreme Court has directed @fssaiindia to implement simple front-of-pack nutrition labels on packaged food.” He’s even recommending India look into Singapore’s Nutri-Grade system—you know, the one that uses an easy A-to-D score. The goal? Help you make healthier choices, and fight India’s growing obesity crisis. Now it’s over to FSSAI to act fast and deliver. So next time you’re shopping, you might actually know what you’re eating—without a magnifying glass.

The Supreme Court has directed @fssaiindia to implement simple front-of-pack nutrition labels on packaged food. As Chair of Parliament’s Subordinate Legislation Committee, I’ve recommended studying Singapore’s clear A-to-D Nutri-Grade system. This would help #FSSAI comply… pic.twitter.com/FLtLX8ymh3 — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) July 15, 2025

The Supreme Court’s directive aims to bring clarity to the confusing maze of ingredients on packaged foods. Simple, front-facing labels are expected to replace complex back-panel nutrition charts. Inspired by Singapore’s Nutri-Grade system, which ranks food from A to D based on nutritional value, Indian lawmakers are pushing for a user-friendly model. MP Milind Deora reiterated that this reform could be a game-changer in combating obesity and unhealthy food choices. With clear markings on the front, shoppers can instantly evaluate sugar, fat, and calorie content—no fine print hunting needed. FSSAI has yet to release a timeline for the rollout.

Ministry Backs Food Labels With Sugar And Oil Nudges

Ever wished someone warned you before you reached for that extra oily samosa or sugar-loaded pastry at the office canteen? Well, the Health Ministry is on it!

Alongside the upcoming front-of-pack labels, the Ministry has proposed putting up sugar and oil info boards in places you visit every day—schools, offices, even public buildings. Yep, think of them as friendly little signboards nudging you toward smarter snacking. It’s all part of the NP-NCD (National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases)—basically, the government’s big push to tackle obesity, diabetes, and all the stuff we don’t want. The idea? To get you thinking twice (in a good way!) about what goes on your plate, whether you’re reaching for a treat out of habit or hunger.

In light of @MoHFW_INDIA’s move to inform consumers about ingredients in samosas & jalebis, the Parliamentary Subordinate Legislation Committee, which I chair, is currently reviewing @fssaiindia’s plans to tackle India’s growing #Obesity crisis, in line with PM @narendramodi ji’s… pic.twitter.com/nfx185hmR0 — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) July 14, 2025







Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora stressed the need to regulate not just multinational products but also beloved Indian snacks. Speaking to ANI, he said, “Placing greater stringent regulations on unhealthy foods like jalebi, like samosa, this is a welcome step.” Deora added, “As chairman of the Parliament Subordinate Legislation Committee, which has members of parliament from all parties, we are at present examining this very issue. Along with the agency called the FSSAI which is the food regulator in our country.” His statements underline a growing consensus that traditional and modern foods alike must be addressed in India’s anti-obesity policies.

