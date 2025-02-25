Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  • HOME»
  • Business»
  • Will The Indian Stock Market Be Open Or Closed On Maha Shivratri, February 26, 2025?

Will The Indian Stock Market Be Open Or Closed On Maha Shivratri, February 26, 2025?

The Indian stock market will remain closed on February 26, 2025, for Maha Shivratri, as part of the 14 scheduled holidays for the year. Here’s a complete list of NSE holidays and key market trends.

Will The Indian Stock Market Be Open Or Closed On Maha Shivratri, February 26, 2025?

The Indian stock market will remain closed on February 26, 2025, for Maha Shivratri, as part of the 14 scheduled holidays for the year.


The Indian stock market, represented by the benchmark indices Nifty50 and Sensex, will remain closed on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, in observance of Maha Shivratri.

Maha Shivratri: A Significant Hindu Festival

Maha Shivratri, an annual Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, is observed between February and March each year. As per the Hindu calendar, the festival falls on the fourteenth day of the first half of the lunar month of Phalguna.

On Monday, February 24, the first trading session of the week, the Indian stock market witnessed a sharp decline, with both Sensex and Nifty50 closing over 1% lower.

The BSE Sensex tumbled by 856.65 points (1.14%) to settle at 74,454.41, while the NSE Nifty50 dropped 242.55 points (1.06%) to close at 22,553.35.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty50 index, 38 ended in the red. Leading the decline were IT sector heavyweights Wipro, HCL Tech, TCS, and Infosys. Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and Nestlé India emerged as the top gainers.

Stock Market Holiday Calendar 2025

The broader markets reflected the benchmarks’ weakness, with the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices shedding 1.02% and 0.94%, respectively. Most sectoral indices also closed in the red, except for Nifty Auto and FMCG. The worst-performing indices were Nifty IT, which declined by 2.71%, and Nifty Pharma, which fell by 2.17%.

According to the 2025 holiday calendar released by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock markets will remain closed for a total of 14 days throughout the year.

In addition to the closure on Maha Shivratri, the market will observe holidays on the following dates:

  • March: Holi (March 14, Friday) and Id-Ul-Fitr (March 31, Monday)
  • April: Shri Mahavir Jayanti (April 10, Thursday), Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14, Monday), and Good Friday (April 18, Friday)
  • May: Maharashtra Day (May 1, Thursday)
  • August: Independence Day (August 15, Friday) and Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27, Wednesday)
  • October: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra (October 2, Thursday), Diwali Laxmi Pujan (October 21, Tuesday), and Diwali-Balipratipada (October 22, Wednesday)
  • November: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (November 5, Wednesday)
  • December: Christmas (December 25, Thursday)

Stock Market Trading Hours

The Indian stock market operates from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM from Monday to Friday. A pre-open session is conducted from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM on regular trading days. The markets remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Also Read: Nifty50 Is At Risk : One Step Away From 28 Year Record Breaking Crash!

