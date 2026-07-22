Will Trump’s 200% Generic Drug Tariff Plan Hurt India’s Pharma Industry? Why The Next Two Years Matter

US President Donald Trump has announced a new tariff roadmap for imported generic medicines that gives the industry a two-year window before steep import duties of up to 200% will be imposed. While the announcement will not have an immediate impact on Indian drug exports, it sends a strong message to global manufacturers that they need to shift production to the US or be prepared to pay significantly higher tariffs.

The proposal, if implemented in its current form, could revolutionise one of India’s biggest export sectors. India is often referred to as the “pharmacy of the world”.

What US President Donald Trump Said

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said, “Effective August 1, 2026, all generic drugs imported into the U.S. to maintain zero tariff for two years, rising to 100% for one year thereafter and 200% beyond that; policy aimed at reshoring generic pharmaceutical production to America with penalties for companies that fail to build U.S. facilities within the given timeframe; policy on patented, branded and innovative drugs to remain unchanged.”

The proposal is a part of a larger administration drive to reshore manufacturing jobs and curb imports of medicines produced abroad. However, the proposal hasn’t reached the formal policy and rule-making stage of development for implementation.

Why Is India Paying Close Attention To This Issue?

One of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic drugs with the largest market share (38% for 9.7 billion dollars) for its pharma products in the US is a leading contender to benefit from the proposal if and when the policies and rules are set in action. Indian companies play a giant role in catering to the American market by producing nearly 47% of all prescribed medications, including but not limited to ones dealing with diabetes, cancer, high blood pressure and infectious diseases.

Indian-made generics also are estimated to have saved the U.S. healthcare system $219 billion in 2022 alone and nearly $1.3 trillion over the past decade.

That positions India among the biggest stakeholders, should the proposed tariff plan eventually materialise.

Which Indian Pharma Firms Could Feel The Pressure?

In several Indian pharma companies such as Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Cipla, Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Torrent Pharmaceuticals, the US market constitutes a huge part of revenues.

But the impact may not be the same everywhere.

Companies that already make medicines in the United States or have manufacturing plants in several countries might be better equipped than those that mainly export medicines made in India.

Why Is The 2-Year Window Important?

Instead, the US administration has given firms a two-year transition period, rather than imposing tariffs straight away.

The aim is to allow enough time for the manufacturer to shift the production and set up new manufacturing facilities, obtain necessary approvals and avoid supply disruption of vital medicines. However, pharmaceutical manufacturing plants in the US can’t be developed overnight. They are capital-intensive and require a trained workforce, gaining new US FDA approvals and establishing new supply chains. While bigger Indian drug makers may be able to absorb such costs, smaller exporters may find the transition difficult.

Are Medicines Going To Cost More In The USA?

Yes, potentially.

Generic drugs comprise more than 90 per cent of prescriptions filled in the United States, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The popularity of these medicines is because they are available at a cheaper price than the branded medicines.

If tariffs sharply increase the cost of imports, manufacturers may pass some of the higher cost on to distributors, hospitals and insurers. That could ultimately increase health care costs for American patients.

Industry analysts have also warned that as some manufacturers find exporting to the US uneconomic, competition could lessen and supply shortages become more frequent.

Will India Get Respite?

It comes amid a move by India and the United States to cement a wider bilateral trade accord.

The tariff measure is a major sticking point should the initiative succeed, with the pharmaceutical industry expected to be among a long list of sensitive areas to negotiate with requests by India to exempt vital medicines or establish timeframes and sectoral arrangements for loyal suppliers. Whether or not India gets concessions will also be based on the final policy and inter-governmental discussions.

What Does This Mean For India?

No immediate disruption is expected, as generic medicines will continue to enter the US duty-free for the next two years.

But the announcement is a sign of a possible major shake-up in global pharmaceutical supply chains if Washington is successful in bringing more drug manufacturing back to American soil.

The next two years could be crucial for Indian pharma companies. Larger companies with global manufacturing networks could respond by increasing US production, while smaller exporters might face higher costs and tougher competition if tariffs of up to 200 per cent are eventually introduced.

For now the proposal is more of a deadline that could reshape the future of India’s largest pharmaceutical export market than an immediate blow.

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