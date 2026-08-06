LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Will UPI Payments Become Chargeable? Who Will Pay As Per New bill And What Users Need To Know

Will UPI Payments Become Chargeable? Who Will Pay As Per New bill And What Users Need To Know

Will UPI payments become chargeable for large retailers? Here's what the new Bill says about MDR, who it could affect, and whether UPI users will continue to pay nothing.

Will UPI Payments Become Chargeable? Who Will Pay As Per New bill And What Users Need To Know
Will UPI Payments Become Chargeable? Who Will Pay As Per New bill And What Users Need To Know

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 10:23 IST

Millions of Indians use UPI to pay for everything from groceries to electricity Bills by default. It’s fast, smooth and, best of all, free. But a new amendment proposed by the centre has raised concerns that this could change soon.
 
The short answer is no—not yet.
 
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in Parliament, which does not levy any tax on UPI transactions. It does not do that. What it does is change the legal framework in such a way that could allow the government to impose a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on certain digital payments in the future if it desires to.
 

So, What Exactly Is Changing?

 
Banks and payment solution providers cannot levy charges or impose fees on such modes of electronic payments as defined under section 269SU of the Income Tax Act, 2007, read with section 10A of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. This includes BHIM-UPI, UPI QR code payments, and RuPay Debit Cards.
 
The proposed amendment removes this fixed reference and instead allows the Centre to notify, from time to time, the modes of payment that would continue to be protected from such charges.
 
In simple words, UPI is not becoming payable as of today. The Bill only provides discretion to the government to decide later through separate notifications whether any mode of payment should be kept outside the purview of MDR.
 

Will UPI Users Have To Pay?

 
The answer is, for now, no.
 
Even if the Bill is passed by Parliament no fee can be introduced automatically The government would have to issue a separate notification specifying whether, when and on which transactions MDR may be applicable.
 
This means reports claiming that UPI has already become chargeable are misleading. 
 

Why MDR Is In Focus Again?

 
The debate is back because India’s digital payments ecosystem has grown at an extraordinary speed.
 
To promote digital payments, the government banned MDR on UPI and RuPay debit card transactions since January 2020. A compensation scheme was offered to banks and payment companies but it was mostly focused on low-value merchant transactions of up to Rs 2,000 and smaller businesses.
 
But the payments industry says operating UPI is far from free. Banks and payment service providers have to pay for transaction processing, fraud detection, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, customer support, settlement systems and regulatory compliance.
 
Industry estimates peg the cost of maintaining the UPI ecosystem at Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore every year and the government incentives have covered a small part of the cost.
 
Even the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance had earlier this year noted that the present model is financially unsustainable in the long run.
 

Could Big Retailers Be The First To Be Hit?

 
When it comes, experts say the introduction of MDR is more likely to initially involve big merchants rather than the average user or the corner shop.
 
Industry estimates are that any future MDR is likely to be applicable mostly to organised retailers and e-commerce platforms; talks focused on businesses with annual turnover above Rs 50 crore. Some have suggested lower thresholds for turnover, but the Bill itself makes no reference to merchant size or MDR rates.
 
The government will announce any such details separately.
 

Will Customers End Up Paying?

 
The traditional model is that banks charge merchants for processing digital payments, known as the “merchant discount rate” or MDR, rather than consumers.
 
But merchants can pay the cost or pass it on in their product prices, depending on their business strategy and regulatory environment.
 
For consumers, there is no immediate change. No transaction fee was announced; UPI transactions continue as normal.
 
The amendment is simply a legal vehicle for future policy decisions. So, Indians can continue to use UPI without any extra charge until a separate notification is issued by the government.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will UPI Payments Become Chargeable? Who Will Pay As Per New bill And What Users Need To Know
Tags: home-hero-pos-5Personal Financeupi

RELATED News

Dr. Haror’s Wellness Marks a New Chapter in Hair Transplant with20,000+ Successful Procedures

Can India Unlock Its Rs 315 Lakh Crore Gold Vault? WGC’s 2047 Plan Explained

Will Your Rs 10 And Rs 20 Notes Become Plastic Soon? RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra Explains

Visa Cut 2600 Jobs Despite Strong Business: Is AI Becoming The Real Reason Behind Big Tech Layoffs?

IndiGo Is Giving Away Free Flight Tickets Worth Up To Rs 10000 — But There’s A Catch To Be Eligible

LATEST NEWS

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 14: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Slows Down, Crosses Rs 306 Crore Worldwide

Why Did Bombay High Court Overturn Tarun Tejpal’s Acquittal? What The Case is All About?

What Is Jalebi Called In English? Here’s The Meaning Behind India’s Favourite Sweet

Delhi Weather Update Today: Waterlogging, Traffic Jams Return as IMD Predicts Heavy Rain Across NCR Till August 8

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Brace On Inter Miami Return After FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Heartbreak

Ramayana Release Date Out: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash’s Epic To Hit Theatres Before Diwali 2026

Can Countries Swap Territories? Reports Claim India Plans Land Exchange With Myanmar; MEA Responds

Why Do China’s Top Leaders Secretly Disappear to Beidaihe Every Summer? Inside Xi Jinping’s Mysterious Retreat

Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied: SC Acquits Odisha Man After 22 Years in Jail in Triple Murder Case, Slams ‘Collective Failure’

From Lavish Home To Luxury Cars: A Look At Dipika Kakar’s Lifestyle And Net Worth – All You Need To Know

Will UPI Payments Become Chargeable? Who Will Pay As Per New bill And What Users Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will UPI Payments Become Chargeable? Who Will Pay As Per New bill And What Users Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will UPI Payments Become Chargeable? Who Will Pay As Per New bill And What Users Need To Know
Will UPI Payments Become Chargeable? Who Will Pay As Per New bill And What Users Need To Know
Will UPI Payments Become Chargeable? Who Will Pay As Per New bill And What Users Need To Know
Will UPI Payments Become Chargeable? Who Will Pay As Per New bill And What Users Need To Know

QUICK LINKS