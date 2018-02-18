While the banking system of the country is yet o recover from Rs 11,400 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, another case of fraud has come to attention. As per several reports, Vikram Kothari, owner of Rotomac Pens, has fled the country along with Rs 800 crore he had loaned from several public sector banks including Allahabad Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank and Union Bank of India.

The reports have pointed out that all the banks had ‘compromised’ on several rules to lend the loans to Rotomac Pens. It further says that Kothari had taken a loan of Rs 495 crores from UCO and a loan worth Rs 352 crore from Allahabad bank. However, he did not pay either the principal amount or the interest. Kothari’s office has been locked since the past one week as he is speculated to have fled the country. Bank authorities are now looking at auctioning in a bid to recover the amount.

There was a Rs 352 crore loan and recovery process is ongoing since properties are attached. Hopeful that a significant amount will be recovered at the earliest: Rajesh Gupta , Recovery Incharge, Allahabad Bank on Rotomac pens owner #vikramkothari's loan #Kanpur pic.twitter.com/3jbdaCmKZz — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 18, 2018

The fresh case of fraud has come to light when the dust is yet to settle on the multi-crore PNB fraud which took place in Mumbai. Under the fraud, the Nirav Modi Godi group had availed fake Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) which enabled it to borrow credit from overseas banks in India. Three officials have been arrested in connection with the case and they have said that they got a “fixed commission” for the issuance of LoUs. Investigative agencies have been conducting regular raids and have managed to recover almost Rs 5,674 crore from Nirav Modi’s family members and business partner Mehul Choksi.