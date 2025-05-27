Worldline ePayments India Receives RBI Nod To Operate As Cross-Border Payment Aggregator

Worldline has built a strong presence in the Indian digital payments landscape over the past 26 years. The company currently partners with over 30 leading public and private sector banks and serves clients in segments such as non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), insurance, e-commerce, retail, and hospitality.

Worldline ePayments India Private Limited announced on Tuesday that it has received authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an Export-Import Payment Aggregator – Cross-Border (PA-CB). The approval, confirmed through an official communication dated May 21, 2025, allows the company to facilitate online cross-border transactions for the import and export of goods and services. This new authorisation strengthens Worldline ePayments India’s role in the Indian digital payments ecosystem and expands its operational capabilities in global trade payments.

RBI Grants Authorisation For Cross-Border Operations

In an official statement, Worldline India, the parent firm, confirmed the RBI’s authorisation, allowing Worldline ePayments India to process cross-border digital payments. The company will now enable Indian merchants to seamlessly conduct online export and import transactions, aligning with RBI’s regulatory framework for secure and compliant cross-border payment aggregation.

Ramesh Narasimhan, Chief Executive Officer – India, Worldline, welcomed the development and highlighted the company’s longstanding presence in the country. He stated, “We’ve been present in the Indian market for over two decades and have established a leadership position across sectors. We serve merchants in diverse segments such as eCommerce, BFSI, Retail, Utilities, Education, Travel, and Hospitality.”

Narasimhan added, “This authorisation from the RBI is a strong endorsement of our unwavering commitment to the Indian market. It reaffirms our focus on regulatory compliance and underscores the importance of a secure and well-regulated payments ecosystem.”

Multiple Authorisations Expand Capabilities

Along with the PA-CB licence, Worldline ePayments India also holds authorisations to operate as an online Payment Aggregator (PA) and as a Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit (BBPOU). These licences allow the company to offer comprehensive digital payment services to domestic merchants across sectors.

Extensive Market Presence In India

Worldline has built a strong presence in the Indian digital payments landscape over the past 26 years. The company currently partners with over 30 leading public and private sector banks and serves clients in segments such as non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), insurance, e-commerce, retail, and hospitality. Its omnichannel payments platform supports merchants and service providers in delivering efficient and secure payment experiences.

