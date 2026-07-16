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Home > Business News > World’s First Spiritual Wellness City Planned on Maharashtra-Goa Border

World’s First Spiritual Wellness City Planned on Maharashtra-Goa Border

World’s First Spiritual Wellness City Planned on Maharashtra-Goa Border

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-16 18:11 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16: In the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra, which is famous for its spectacular natural beauty and serene environs and is fast becoming a favorite destination for tourism and wellness, the RPS Rudrom Group will soon launch the world’s first Spiritual Wellness City with the blessings and guidance of Param Pujya Swami Shri Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj, Peethadheeshwar of Niranjani Akhara.

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This innovative project is not just about constructing real estate, but it is about building an active spiritual township based on the time-honored values of Sanatan Dharma, spirituality, yoga, Ayurveda, meditation, nature, and holistic healing.

In this regard, Mr. Suren Goyal, the Chairman of RPS Rudrom Group, had an interaction with the highly respected Guru and gifted him five acres of land for the advancement and promotion of Sanatan Dharma, along with setting up a great spiritual hub. In this connection, he had submitted the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for land donation to the highly respected Guru.

As per the direction of the esteemed Guru, a beautiful “Spiritual & Faith Center” will be built in the center of the proposed “Spiritual Wellness City.” The center will act as a hub for all kinds of spiritual activities, such as meditation, yajna, havan, lectures, and Sanatan culture.

As per the plan for this project, Param Pujya Gurudev shall live here for about four months in a year. While living here, believers from all over India and other parts of the globe shall be able to seek His blessings.

Around the spiritual hub, a carefully designed residential complex will be developed for those followers who are motivated by the principles of Sanatan Dharma and Hinduism. In every sacred month as well as during religious festivals, spiritual functions including yajna, havan, meditation, yoga, and many more religious functions will be held under the guidance of Guruji, making the entire area a global center of faith, spirituality, and culture.

Through the wonderful union of the age-old Sanatan tradition of India with contemporary life, this pioneering venture strives to establish an exclusive spiritual ecosystem for posterity, where nature, culture, well-being, and spirituality exist in complete harmony.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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World’s First Spiritual Wellness City Planned on Maharashtra-Goa Border
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World’s First Spiritual Wellness City Planned on Maharashtra-Goa Border
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