You may not believe it, but there are countless possibilities and opportunities in the world. Those who have a will to do something never lets go of them. Human life and career are limited. That makes it all the more important for us to find our eternal calling and making a mark on the world. There is never a perfect time to begin than right now. Individuals who know this are rare and also they are the ones who actually achieve something in their life. Entrepreneurs is a breed of such individuals who are eager to defy the traditional ways of life and do something out of the box.

In the past few decades, India has emerged as source of power and development for the world. Changes are happening in the Indian business scenario on a fast pace. Within no time digitalization has reshaped many leading businesses. But who drove this move? Indeed it was with the governments aid, but it was actually helmed by the young entrepreneurs in India. One such entrepreneur at the business remake forefront is Mr. Akhilendra Sahu, the founder and CEO of ASTNT Technologies Private Limited.

He began his entrepreneurship journey from his home town of Narsinghpur in MP, India. Initially, he worked as a freelancer. He was 17 then. His dream was different than most of the youngsters of his age. His goal was to start his own company and he worked tirelessly for achieving it.

During his freelancing work, he gained good amount of exposure to business tactics and based on them he started ASTNT Technologies Private Limited. He was into digital marketing where he brought success to number of clients in India. But he wanted to grow more. He didn’t want to be limited to one particular niche.

In the following two years, he founded a few more companies catering to different client needs. His new companies include Technical Next Technologies (International Hosting Provider), ASTNT Media (30+ News Sites Network), HeyIndia (Social Media App), StartUp199 (Web Development), FoodChilli (Exclusive Restaurants and Food Delivery), InfinityFame (Public Figures Marketing Agency) & The Publishly (Press Release Distribution). All of the mentioned companies are catering to the Indian clients in the best possible way. They generate good revenue.

It is amazing to see that Akhilendra at such a tender age got what he wanted and is doing it in his own way. His motto is crystal clear: Client satisfaction above all. He treats them as a deity. Perhaps, that is what has made him successful. Ideas and opportunities don’t just work out on their own. Success is a two way road. It needs efforts from your side too. There is no cheat code to entrepreneurial success. The solution is simple, don’t wait for the right time to arrive. The moment you begin working towards your goal is the time when you actually embark on a journey of success.

Going past hindrances, being courageous on a fundamental level and having a thought that could change the world, this is what India’s young age is tied in with, characterizing the country and demonstrating to the world what we are able to do. Akhilendra expects the same from the budding entrepreneurs. His pro tip to them is to think beyond the ordinary and work on it consistently.

