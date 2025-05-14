Home
WPI Inflation Falls To 0.85% In April 2025 Amid Decline In Fuel And Crude Prices

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released separate data on Tuesday showing that retail inflation dropped to 3.16% in April 2025 from 3.34% in March.

India’s wholesale inflation (WPI) dropped to 0.85% in April 2025, falling sharply from 2.45% in March 2025, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday. The decline came as prices of crude petroleum and natural gas fell by 5.31%, and non-food articles decreased by 1.78% compared to the previous month. However, prices of minerals rose by 7.81%, and food articles increased by 0.36% during the same period. The Ministry attributed the positive WPI rate to a rise in prices in the manufacture of food products, chemicals, other manufacturing, transport equipment, and machinery.

Primary Articles And Fuel & Power Indices Register Decline

The index for primary articles declined by 0.11%, falling to 184.4 in April 2025 from 184.6 in March 2025, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. This drop reflects lower prices for key commodities such as crude petroleum and non-food articles. Additionally, the Fuel & Power category, a significant component of the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), registered a sharp decline of 2.82%. Its index dropped from 152.4 in March to 148.1 in April 2025. These reductions in primary inputs and energy prices contributed notably to the overall moderation in wholesale inflation for the month.

Manufactured Products And Food Index See Rise

The index for manufactured products rose by 0.35%, moving from 144.4 in March to 144.9 in April 2025. The Food Index, which includes food articles from the primary group and food products from the manufactured group, increased from 188.8 in March to 189.3 in April. However, the annual inflation based on the WPI Food Index fell from 4.66% in March to 2.55% in April 2025.

WPI Remains Positive For Over a Year

Wholesale inflation has stayed in the positive territory for more than a year. In contrast, April 2024 saw the WPI slip into the negative. Earlier, in July 2020, during the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, the WPI had also recorded negative growth. Between April 2021 and September 2022, WPI inflation remained in double digits for 18 consecutive months.

Retail Inflation Also Eases

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released separate data on Tuesday showing that retail inflation dropped to 3.16% in April 2025 from 3.34% in March. The decline in both wholesale and retail inflation indicates easing price pressures across several categories.

(With Inputs From ANI)

