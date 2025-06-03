WTO Chief Calls On India To Lead Developing Nations At MC14 In Cameroon

Home
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Okonjo-Iweala noted that recent disruptions in global trade have created a unique opportunity for WTO reform. “Multilateral trading systems have been disrupted in a way they haven't been before.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), has called on India to take a leadership role at the upcoming 14th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC14), scheduled to take place in Yaoundé, Cameroon, from March 26 to 29, 2026. Speaking to reporters in Paris, she said, “For MC14, you know, we need India as a leader. India is a leading country, and India is doing well. So India needs to open the way for other developing countries.” The WTO chief emphasized India’s influence within the global trading system and underlined its ability to shape consensus on key development issues.

WTO DG Backs India’s Concerns on Agriculture, Calls for Support on Investment Facilitation

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala highlighted India’s consistent support for agricultural issues and called for its backing on the Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) agreement, supported by 90 of the 126 participating WTO members. “India is a leading country, and India is doing well. So India needs to open the way for other developing countries. For example, on investment facilitation for development. We want India to support because so many developing countries, 90 out of the 126 who are members, would like to move with this. But for agriculture, we also need to listen to what India’s issues are and try to be as supportive as we possibly can,” she added.

Mini-Ministerial Meeting in Paris Sets the Stage for WTO Reforms

Speaking ahead of the mini-ministerial meeting hosted by Australia in Paris, the WTO DG emphasized the meeting’s significance in shaping the agenda for MC14. “Most members believe the WTO is a valuable organisation, but it must be repositioned,” she said. Ministers from around 25 countries, including India, Australia, and Singapore, attended the meeting on the sidelines of the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting. The DG said the meeting aims to build momentum for consensus-based reforms that reflect both developed and developing countries’ priorities in the WTO’s evolving role.

WTO Members Urged to Present Reform Priorities Before MC14

Okonjo-Iweala noted that recent disruptions in global trade have created a unique opportunity for WTO reform. “Multilateral trading systems have been disrupted in a way they haven’t been before. But guess what? Sometimes I see challenges as opportunities,” she said. “Let them put that on the table. What is it that developing countries like India don’t like? Let them put that on the table. What is it that the US doesn’t like? Put that on the table. What do Africans not like? Put that on the table,” she added, calling for a collective roadmap to reposition the WTO.

(With Inputs From ANI)

WTO Chief Calls On India

