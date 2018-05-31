Whatsapp payment in India is likely to start from next week, as per a source familiar to the project. HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd are going to be the partners of the organisation that will process the transfers. Till now, For now, only ICICI has been listed as the official partner in the beta version of WhatsApp payment, as per reports.

Alike other payment applications, WhatsApp in India are all set to offer digital payment services to its users. WhatsApp will make payments live with three of its partner companies instead of making it live with four, according to reports in leading daily. HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd are going to be the partners of the organisation that will process the transfers, while the fourth partner i.e. SBI or State Bank of India will join the process once the users will be familiar with the project. For now, only ICICI has been listed as the official partner in the beta version of WhatsApp payment, as per reports.

The WhatsApp payment will allow the users to send their money to their contacts directly on the app from their bank accounts. The payments will be based on the Unified Payments Interface, UPI which will allow the users to instantly transfer direct bank to bank. Earlier this year, as stated by the NPCI, National Payments Corporation of India, that regulates the UPI and is the sole authority for all retail payments in the country launched and opened the beta application to a limited 1 million users.

WhatsApp payment is a big focus in a market like India as the country has more than 200 million users and being one of the most popular instant messaging applications in the country. It has also been learned that the WhatsApp Business app is available in India and users can download the same online. WhatsApp will also have a feature of making payments via QR code apart from making payments to any UPI account.

This is how Whatsapp payment works:

Go to the Payments in the Settings set and add a bank account

Click on add new Bank account.

Accept the terms and conditions.

Verify your number.

Make sure your WhatsApp mobile number is linked to the bank account

After verification choose the bank

Add to UPI on WhatsApp.

Enter the last six digits of your debit card along with the expiry details to create a Virtual Payee Address (VPA)

