Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 5A flash sale: For all the gadget freaks or the people, who are planning to buy a new cell phone, Xiaomi has come up with a flash sale for its mid-range smartphone. Buyers can get Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro and Redmi 5A at a pocket-friendly price. The Xiaomi flash sale will start at 12 pm today on Mi.com and Flipkart.

The Chinese tech giant Xiaomi had launched Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro earlier this month, which will be available today at a special price. Xiaomi is also giving a big discount on Redmi 5A, which was launched in India back in November last year.

What is special about Xiaomi flash sale 2018?

Xiaomi Redmi 6 in India

Xiaomi’s latest device Redmi 6 will be available in India from today at a special price of only Rs 7,999 for the base variant having 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage. While the device with 3GB RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage will be available for Rs 9,499.

The phone will be available in Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and Blue colour variants. However, the company had made announced at the launch of the device that this is an introductory price and will be applicable for only first two months of the sale.

Redmi 5A

Xiaomi’s Redmi 5A 2 GB RAM model is available for Rs. 5,999 and 3GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 6,999. Xiaomi Redmi 5A is a dual-SIM handset loaded with the latest Nougat Android and 5-inch HD display give a great user experience. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 2GB/ 3GB RAM and 16GB/ 32GB of onboard storage.

This smartphone has a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and an LED flash.

