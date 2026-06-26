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Home > Business News > XLRI Earns Prestigious Level 5 Positive Impact Rating 2026, Reinforcing its Commitment to Responsible Leadership

XLRI Earns Prestigious Level 5 Positive Impact Rating 2026, Reinforcing its Commitment to Responsible Leadership

XLRI Earns Prestigious Level 5 Positive Impact Rating 2026, Reinforcing its Commitment to Responsible Leadership

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-26 18:43 IST

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], June 26: XLRI – Xavier School of Management has been awarded the Level 5 Positive Impact Rating (PIR) 2026, reaffirming its position among globally recognised business schools committed to creating meaningful societal impact through responsible management education.

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The Positive Impact Rating (PIR) is a globally recognised, student-led rating initiative that evaluates business schools on their contribution towards society through responsible leadership, ethics, sustainability, governance, and their ability to prepare future leaders capable of addressing contemporary social, environmental, and economic challenges.

The Level 5 recognition reflects XLRI’s continued commitment to its Jesuit philosophy of “For the Greater Good”, where academic excellence is complemented by ethical leadership, social responsibility, and a strong sense of purpose.

The Positive Impact Rating is based on students’ perceptions of how effectively their institution integrates responsible leadership and sustainable development into its academic ecosystem, institutional culture, governance, and engagement with society. The recognition underscores XLRI’s sustained efforts in embedding ethics, sustainability, inclusivity, and responsible decision-making across its teaching, research, executive education, and community engagement initiatives.

XLRI Earns Prestigious Level 5 Positive Impact Rating 2026, Reinforcing its Commitment to Responsible Leadership

For over seven decades, XLRI has remained steadfast in its mission of developing leaders who combine professional competence with integrity, compassion, and a commitment to the greater common good. Through interdisciplinary learning, impactful research, industry collaboration, social immersion programmes, and initiatives focused on sustainability and inclusive development, the Institute continues to prepare leaders capable of creating lasting value for business and society.

The Level 5 Positive Impact Rating further strengthens XLRI’s global standing as a business school that places societal impact at the heart of management education. It reinforces the Institute’s vision of nurturing future leaders who not only excel professionally but also contribute meaningfully towards building a more equitable, sustainable, and responsible world.

This global recognition marks another significant milestone in XLRI’s enduring legacy of excellence, integrity, and purpose-driven leadership, further advancing its mission of creating transformative impact for the Greater Good.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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XLRI Earns Prestigious Level 5 Positive Impact Rating 2026, Reinforcing its Commitment to Responsible Leadership
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XLRI Earns Prestigious Level 5 Positive Impact Rating 2026, Reinforcing its Commitment to Responsible Leadership

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XLRI Earns Prestigious Level 5 Positive Impact Rating 2026, Reinforcing its Commitment to Responsible Leadership
XLRI Earns Prestigious Level 5 Positive Impact Rating 2026, Reinforcing its Commitment to Responsible Leadership
XLRI Earns Prestigious Level 5 Positive Impact Rating 2026, Reinforcing its Commitment to Responsible Leadership
XLRI Earns Prestigious Level 5 Positive Impact Rating 2026, Reinforcing its Commitment to Responsible Leadership

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