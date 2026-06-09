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Home > Business News > XLRI Welcomes the Incoming Batch of 2026–28 with Prayer Service and Induction Ceremony

XLRI Welcomes the Incoming Batch of 2026–28 with Prayer Service and Induction Ceremony

XLRI Welcomes the Incoming Batch of 2026–28 with Prayer Service and Induction Ceremony

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-09 19:17 IST

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], June 9: XLRI – Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, formally welcomed the incoming batch of its flagship postgraduate and doctoral programmes through a Prayer Service and Induction Ceremony held at the Tata Auditorium on campus. The event marked the beginning of a transformative academic journey for students joining the Business Management (BM), Human Resource Management (HRM), Logistics and Supply Chain Management (LSCM), Fellow Programme in Management (FPM), and BM International Specialization Programme.

Rooted in XLRI’s rich Jesuit tradition and commitment to holistic education, the Prayer Service brought together students, parents, faculty members, staff, and administrators in a spirit of gratitude, reflection, and purpose. The ceremony underscored the Institute’s enduring emphasis on excellence, integrity, leadership, inclusivity, and service to society.

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The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, symbolizing wisdom and the pursuit of knowledge. Readings from the Bhagavad Gita, the Bible, the Guru Granth Sahib, and the Holy Quran reflected XLRI’s commitment to diversity, harmony, and respect for all faiths. Special prayers were offered for wisdom, ethical leadership, academic excellence, social responsibility, and the well-being of the entire XLRI community.

The incoming cohort comprises 441 students across the various programmes. The batch reflects XLRI’s continued commitment to diversity and academic excellence, bringing together students from varied educational, professional, geographical, and cultural backgrounds from across the country and beyond.

As part of the ceremony, students also took the XLRI Honour Pledge, reaffirming their commitment to integrity, ethical conduct, respect for diversity, academic honesty, inclusivity, and the pursuit of excellence for the greater common good.

Dr. (Fr.) Sebastian George, SJ, Director, XLRI, encouraged the incoming cohort and their parents to embrace the journey ahead with curiosity, compassion, and a spirit of collaboration. Emphasizing that leadership is rooted in trust, empathy, and collective growth, he highlighted that human progress has been shaped not merely by intelligence but by the ability to cooperate, learn from one another, and work towards the common good. He urged students to cultivate values-driven leadership and contribute positively to society while upholding XLRI’s tradition of excellence and integrity.

Dr. Sanjay Patro, Dean of Academics, marked the occasion as a significant shared milestone, celebrating grand dreams and bold ambitions. The Dean urged the new batch to uphold XLRI’s core Jesuit principle of “magis”, the constant striving for greater excellence and service to others.

The induction programme serves as the first step in introducing students to XLRI’s unique culture, values, academic rigor, and leadership philosophy. Through interactions with faculty members, administrators, alumni, and fellow students, the incoming cohort will gain insights into the Institute’s legacy of nurturing responsible leaders committed to creating positive impact in business and society.

For over seven decades, XLRI has remained steadfast in its mission of developing competent, values-driven leaders who combine professional excellence with social consciousness. As the newest members of the XLRI community embark on their journey, they become part of a distinguished legacy dedicated to learning, innovation, ethical leadership, and service to humanity. The ceremony concluded with the National Anthem, followed by interactions among students, parents, faculty, and members of the XLRI community, setting the tone for an enriching and transformative learning experience ahead.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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XLRI Welcomes the Incoming Batch of 2026–28 with Prayer Service and Induction Ceremony
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XLRI Welcomes the Incoming Batch of 2026–28 with Prayer Service and Induction Ceremony

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XLRI Welcomes the Incoming Batch of 2026–28 with Prayer Service and Induction Ceremony
XLRI Welcomes the Incoming Batch of 2026–28 with Prayer Service and Induction Ceremony
XLRI Welcomes the Incoming Batch of 2026–28 with Prayer Service and Induction Ceremony
XLRI Welcomes the Incoming Batch of 2026–28 with Prayer Service and Induction Ceremony

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