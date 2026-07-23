Xtranet Technologies IPO: 34% Subscribed So Far On Day 1; Is This Rs 166.8 Crore Issue Worth Applying For?

India’s move towards digital infrastructure is opening up new opportunities for firms that develop and operate the technology backbone for both government and large businesses. One of such companies is Xtranet Technologies. It offers end-to-end IT solutions rather than individual software products and provides cloud services, networking, cybersecurity, enterprise software and managed IT services.

The Xtranet Technologies IPO public offer for subscription opened on July 23 and will close on July 27. The company will raise 166.80 crore through a fresh issue of shares. There will be no offer-for-sale component. At 11.29am on the first day, the issue was 0.34 times subscribed, meaning investors had bid for around 34% of the shares on offer at that point. With bidding still open for several more days and more applications coming in, the subscription numbers will probably change. Is an IPO a buy or a sell? Here’s everything investors need to know.

Xtranet Technologies IPO GMP Today

Xtranet Technologies IPO GMP is at ₹13 on July 23 (9:55 AM). The grey market also hints at a potential listing price of approximately ₹140 on the higher price band of ₹127 per share, suggesting a projected listing gain of about 10.24% if the trend continues. However, grey market premiums are unofficial and can change rapidly, so they should not be the only consideration behind an investment decision.

Xtranet Technologies IPO Subscription Status

Bidding picked up gradually on the first day with investors taking part. As of 11:04 AM on 23 July, the issue was subscribed to 0.34x overall.

Retail investors: 0.60 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 0.19x

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) 0x (other than anchor investors)

The IPO had received 20,066 applications as of the last update.

Xtranet Technologies IPO Details

Particulars Details IPO Opens July 23, 2026 IPO Closes July 27, 2026 Price Band ₹120–₹127 per share IPO Size ₹166.80 crore Issue Type Fresh Issue Face Value ₹10 per equity share Lot Size 110 shares Listing BSE, NSE Expected Allotment July 28, 2026 Expected Listing Date July 30, 2026

Strong Financial Growth Backs the Story

To the advantage of Xtranet Technologies, its financial performance has been stable for the past few years. The business operations and profits have been growing on account of sustained demand for the digital infrastructure and enterprise technology solutions. FY26 revenues from operations stood at ₹365.29 crore, up by 32.3% YoY, and the company registered a net profit of ₹40.73 crore, an increase of 35.6% YoY. The rise indicates the company has been able to run projects efficiently and still be profitable, which would be a positive sign before its market debut.

Xtranet Technologies offers integrated IT infrastructure solutions to government departments, public sector bodies and private enterprises. Its business covers hardware procurement, cloud infrastructure, software implementation, networking, cybersecurity, digital transformation projects and long-term managed services.

The company has secured a strong position in government technology projects, a sector poised to profit from ongoing public investment in digital infrastructure. But that also means that a large part of its business depends on government contracts and public-sector spending.

The IPO is also rather fairly valued. In the higher price band, Xtranet Technologies is trading at a discount to several listed peers in the IT solutions space, which could provide scope for value creation if the company continues to deliver similar growth.

What Will The IPO Proceeds Be Used For?

This is a completely new issue and so the money raised will go straight to the company. Xtranet Technologies will apply the proceeds to repay existing borrowings, for capital expenditures, to strengthen its working capital position and for general corporate purposes. Reducing debt and increasing liquidity could support the company’s growth plans and improve its financial flexibility in the years ahead.

Should You Subscribe?

Investors looking at the IPO with a medium to long-term perspective have a few positive points to consider regarding Xtranet Technologies. The company is in a sector that is set to benefit from the ongoing digitisation in India, has reported strong financial growth recently and is entering the market at what appears to be a reasonable valuation compared to peers.

Xtranet Technologies IPO GMP also indicates positive listing sentiment; however, one should not consider GMP as a guarantee of listing gains.

Meanwhile, investors should be aware of the company’s dependence on government projects and the competitive nature of the IT infrastructure business.

Overall, the issue is worth considering for investors with a higher risk appetite and a long-term investment horizon. For those only interested in listing gains, measuring subscription demand and institutional demand in particular in the days left before a decision might be a useful exercise.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Indo-MIM IPO Opens Today: Should You Subscribe To This Rs 3,811 Crore Issue? Check GMP, Price Band And More