LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Xtranet Technologies IPO: 34% Subscribed So Far On Day 1; Is This Rs 166.8 Crore Issue Worth Applying For?

Xtranet Technologies IPO: 34% Subscribed So Far On Day 1; Is This Rs 166.8 Crore Issue Worth Applying For?

Xtranet Technologies IPO opens for subscription with a fresh issue of ₹166.80 crore. Check Xtranet Technologies' IPO GMP, subscription status, price band, risks, financials and whether you should subscribe.

Xtranet Technologies IPO: 34% Subscribed So Far On Day 1; Is This Rs 166.8 Crore Issue Worth Applying For?
Xtranet Technologies IPO: 34% Subscribed So Far On Day 1; Is This Rs 166.8 Crore Issue Worth Applying For?

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-23 12:03 IST

India’s move towards digital infrastructure is opening up new opportunities for firms that develop and operate the technology backbone for both government and large businesses. One of such companies is Xtranet Technologies. It offers end-to-end IT solutions rather than individual software products and provides cloud services, networking, cybersecurity, enterprise software and managed IT services.

The Xtranet Technologies IPO public offer for subscription opened on July 23 and will close on July 27. The company will raise 166.80 crore through a fresh issue of shares. There will be no offer-for-sale component. At 11.29am on the first day, the issue was 0.34 times subscribed, meaning investors had bid for around 34% of the shares on offer at that point. With bidding still open for several more days and more applications coming in, the subscription numbers will probably change. Is an IPO a buy or a sell? Here’s everything investors need to know.

You Might Be Interested In

Xtranet Technologies IPO GMP Today 

Xtranet Technologies IPO GMP is at ₹13 on July 23 (9:55 AM). The grey market also hints at a potential listing price of approximately ₹140 on the higher price band of ₹127 per share, suggesting a projected listing gain of about 10.24% if the trend continues. However, grey market premiums are unofficial and can change rapidly, so they should not be the only consideration behind an investment decision.

Xtranet Technologies IPO Subscription Status

Bidding picked up gradually on the first day with investors taking part. As of 11:04 AM on 23 July, the issue was subscribed to 0.34x overall.

Retail investors: 0.60 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 0.19x 

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) 0x (other than anchor investors)

The IPO had received 20,066 applications as of the last update.

Xtranet Technologies IPO Details

Particulars Details
IPO Opens July 23, 2026
IPO Closes July 27, 2026
Price Band ₹120–₹127 per share
IPO Size ₹166.80 crore
Issue Type Fresh Issue
Face Value ₹10 per equity share
Lot Size 110 shares
Listing BSE, NSE
Expected Allotment July 28, 2026
Expected Listing Date July 30, 2026

Strong Financial Growth Backs the Story

To the advantage of Xtranet Technologies, its financial performance has been stable for the past few years. The business operations and profits have been growing on account of sustained demand for the digital infrastructure and enterprise technology solutions. FY26 revenues from operations stood at ₹365.29 crore, up by 32.3% YoY, and the company registered a net profit of ₹40.73 crore, an increase of 35.6% YoY. The rise indicates the company has been able to run projects efficiently and still be profitable, which would be a positive sign before its market debut.

Xtranet Technologies offers integrated IT infrastructure solutions to government departments, public sector bodies and private enterprises. Its business covers hardware procurement, cloud infrastructure, software implementation, networking, cybersecurity, digital transformation projects and long-term managed services.

The company has secured a strong position in government technology projects, a sector poised to profit from ongoing public investment in digital infrastructure. But that also means that a large part of its business depends on government contracts and public-sector spending.

The IPO is also rather fairly valued. In the higher price band, Xtranet Technologies is trading at a discount to several listed peers in the IT solutions space, which could provide scope for value creation if the company continues to deliver similar growth.

What Will The IPO Proceeds Be Used For?

This is a completely new issue and so the money raised will go straight to the company. Xtranet Technologies will apply the proceeds to repay existing borrowings, for capital expenditures, to strengthen its working capital position and for general corporate purposes. Reducing debt and increasing liquidity could support the company’s growth plans and improve its financial flexibility in the years ahead.

Should You Subscribe?

Investors looking at the IPO with a medium to long-term perspective have a few positive points to consider regarding Xtranet Technologies. The company is in a sector that is set to benefit from the ongoing digitisation in India, has reported strong financial growth recently and is entering the market at what appears to be a reasonable valuation compared to peers.

Xtranet Technologies IPO GMP also indicates positive listing sentiment; however, one should not consider GMP as a guarantee of listing gains.

Meanwhile, investors should be aware of the company’s dependence on government projects and the competitive nature of the IT infrastructure business.

Overall, the issue is worth considering for investors with a higher risk appetite and a long-term investment horizon. For those only interested in listing gains, measuring subscription demand and institutional demand in particular in the days left before a decision might be a useful exercise.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Indo-MIM IPO Opens Today: Should You Subscribe To This Rs 3,811 Crore Issue? Check GMP, Price Band And More

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Xtranet Technologies IPO: 34% Subscribed So Far On Day 1; Is This Rs 166.8 Crore Issue Worth Applying For?
Tags: ipostock market

RELATED News

Is Adani Planning Airline Industry Entry? How Could It Reshape Competition In India’s Aviation Sector

Indo-MIM IPO Opens Today: Should You Subscribe To This Rs 3,811 Crore Issue? Check GMP, Price Band And More

Nifty Pharma Ends Lower After Trump’s Proposed 200% Generic Drug Tariff Rattles Investors

Foam Home Marks 50 Years with the Launch of Circadia, a Premium Sleep Collection

Three athletes of Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics High-Performance Centre to represent India in the Commonwealth Games 2026

LATEST NEWS

Wedding Celebration Ends in Tragedy as Car Carrying Guests Plunges Into Pond, Five Killed

Netherlands vs Nepal, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NED vs NEP?

After Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt Backs Delhi Student Protest: ‘Their Courage Humbles Me’

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2026: Registration Window Closes Today, Apply Now, Check Direct Link & Important Details

IPL vs England Cricket Debate Reignites: Alastair Cook, Dinesh Karthik Clash Over RCB Batter Jacob Bethell | WATCH VIDEO

Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8 and Flip8 in India: Check Prices, Specs and What’s New

Rayzon Solar, Caelux Forge Five-Year Partnership for High-Efficiency Solar Modules

Xtranet Technologies IPO: 34% Subscribed So Far On Day 1; Is This Rs 166.8 Crore Issue Worth Applying For?

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 6: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Crosses Rs 100 Crore Gross In India, Becomes Director’s Second Century Hit After Oppenheimer

As Jantar Mantar Protest Intensifies, PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts for Paper Leak Offenders

Xtranet Technologies IPO: 34% Subscribed So Far On Day 1; Is This Rs 166.8 Crore Issue Worth Applying For?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Xtranet Technologies IPO: 34% Subscribed So Far On Day 1; Is This Rs 166.8 Crore Issue Worth Applying For?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Xtranet Technologies IPO: 34% Subscribed So Far On Day 1; Is This Rs 166.8 Crore Issue Worth Applying For?
Xtranet Technologies IPO: 34% Subscribed So Far On Day 1; Is This Rs 166.8 Crore Issue Worth Applying For?
Xtranet Technologies IPO: 34% Subscribed So Far On Day 1; Is This Rs 166.8 Crore Issue Worth Applying For?
Xtranet Technologies IPO: 34% Subscribed So Far On Day 1; Is This Rs 166.8 Crore Issue Worth Applying For?

QUICK LINKS