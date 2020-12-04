Yash Gupta is not like other 21-year-old university students; through sheer hard work and determination, he has already established himself as a young entrepreneur and businessman. Today, he shares the things that he believes have really set him apart from other 21-year-olds in his year at Amity university, and paved the path for his success as an entrepreneur:

The cornerstone for being successful at anything in life is having a positive attitude. It is not about what happens to us in life, but what we think about it. The way that we perceive a situation plays an essential part in what we do about that situation – and that is what really determines our success.

The next pillar of success in the business world is creativity. Creative people are the ones who can take any situation and come up with a solution that will benefit them in the end. Again, it is about how you look at a situation; rather than thinking “what should I do about this problem”, think more along the lines of “How can I work with this situation so that it benefits me?” Finding interesting and creative solutions to problems is what makes a successful entrepreneur.

This is linked very closely with being intelligent in business. Intelligence in this sense is not about something you were born with, it’s about being smart with the decisions that you are making. Natural intelligence does nothing for lazy people, it’s all about how a person cleverly implements their ideas and turns them into reality, and most times that only comes from thinking in a smart way about your ideas. This also allows us to have the best intentions at heart in our business, allowing us to get to the top without harming others. In business, you want to have more friends than enemies – that is for sure!

I am sure that my last point for being a successful businessperson will not surprise anyone, but it is important to remember just how true this it: you will never get anywhere without a lot of hard work. Without hard work, the other points that I have made will mean nothing at all; it does not matter how smart, how creative or how positive you are if you do not work hard to make your vision a reality. A lazy person could have the best ideas, the best attitude, be the smartest person in the world, but if they do not work hard then nothing will happen. On the other hand, the person who works tirelessly for what they want is going to make it happen no matter what they face.

These hints complement one another, but when used all together I believe they are the perfect recipe for success at anything in life. These are the things that I used to get ahead of my peers and gain the success that I have.