If a person is passionate about something then every force in the world paves a way for them to achieve their goals and fulfil their desires. A socialpreneur and the managing director of a salon as well as a coaching institute, Yash Tuteja has been passionate about helping people since the young age of 17.

The Managing Director of Meenakshi’s Salon and Academy, Yash Tuteja is an enthusiast when it comes to introducing technical advancements and management to his business. With a mission to help people develop their personalities while also providing the greatest beauty and wellness services possible, he has been striving hard towards revolutionizing the salon industry in central India. His belief that there are no shortcuts to creating long-term connections with clients, and that to do so, the salon must strive to deliver high-quality service; has made him one of the most popular faces of the salon industry. The dedication and commitment that Yash has for Meenakshi’s Salon and Academy have made it one of the most sought-after salons in India and is a hit among various celebrities who often visit its branches in Raipur and Bilaspur.

Yash Tuteja is also the active director of Tuteja Academy, an all-encompassing academy in Raipur and Bilaspur that gives tutoring for civil services and competitive examinations like UPSC and CGPSC, and others. This institute has provided a ladder to more than 100 students who are committed to helping their country.

The most beautiful thing that can happen is when someone goes out of their way to help others who are in need. From saving up their pocket money to collecting funds, Yash Tuteja and his friends took up the responsibility of making the lives of underprivileged people of the society upon themselves. What started as a celebration of birthdays with the less fortunate ones soon turned into an unending passion of serving people and providing them with moments that they can rejoice upon.

The unshakable desire of Yash Tuteja led him towards starting an NGO, Aashayien, in 2010 along with his allies and since then, they have been working towards public welfare and health awareness without taking a break. Even during the lockdown when people barely had anything to survive upon, Yash Tuteja distributed food and groceries to them. He also provided PPE kits to the daily wage workers like barbers so that they could earn their livelihood all the while being safe from the coronavirus. Their aim of making a difference in society led them on a path of helping more than 10,000 humans during the pandemic alone. He still has a long distance to cover to achieve his dream of making India a happy and prosperous place for everyone.

The winner of the Chhattisgarh Ratna Award 2021, Yash Tuteja has appeared in several interviews, newspapers, magazines, and digital media platforms as well. His journey as a leader, philanthropist, and entrepreneur is not only a success but also an inspiration for the younger generation. Yash’s commitment towards achieving the global sustainable goals provided by the United Nations through his work makes him stand apart from the crowd and paves a way to benefit a greater group of people in the coming years through various activities.

