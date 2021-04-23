Mohammad Nayem is the founder of Yeager Digital, advertising, and marketing company that aims to give the best social media marketing services to promote brands, pages, and influencers on social media.

Yeager Digital provides various digital marketing services to brands and artists, including songs and movie promotion, online press release, social media management, website development, graphic designing, etc.

During their teenage, while others are busy playing games, studying, and partying, a teenager named Mohammad Nayem started his own venture. Nayem has attained a lot at a very young age and is an example for other teenagers. At just 19, he decided to take a different route and he chose to separate himself from the crowd. He is the founder of Yeager Digital, advertising, and marketing company that aims to give the best social media marketing services to promote brands, pages, and influencers on social media. Yeager Digital also provides press release services for celebrities, brands, entrepreneurs, and brands to help them get verified on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. The young guy has got clients overseas who want to grow their social media presence.

Here’s what Nayem has to say about his work and his success in the digital space:

Q: Tell us something about your work?

Ans: I basically handle the product and brand marketing realm through social media which includes Instagram and Facebook which are trending platforms to promote the products or services of a particular company. My company Yeager Digital main core includes campaigning and we are basically going it for UK and US companies and we increase the presence of brands, entrepreneurs, and companies on Google and social media.

Q: How did you get started with your work?

Ans: I created a page on Instagram which later got viral and got 350k followers in the first year. However, the account was hacked so I decided to do campaigns for brands. I started getting clients through LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and other social media platforms. The basic reason for getting clients was using complete utilization of the virtual resources that I preferred and that’s why it was a great help for me to make connections and get my clients from the different parts of the world.

Q: Did you get any prior mentorship?

Ans: Whatever I’m doing today is purely based on my abilities and zeal to do such things because I got no prior mentorship from anyone. But yes, I did watch the inspirational stories of entrepreneurs like Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos who motivated me to be where I am today.

Q: How did you get success in your work?

Ans: My only mantra to achieve anything in life is to give the best of quality services to my clients. Being trustworthy is not an easy chore and that’s why it is mandatory to gather all those business ethics and try to make it your best work.

Q: What motivates you?

Ans: Basically, I love to watch the motivational videos of Ayman Sadiq. I have been inspired by the top entrepreneurs of the world but his videos have altogether different vibes. That actually gives me more energy and enthusiasm to work hard towards my goals.

Q: What are the initial barriers you faced in your work and how did you overcome them?

Ans: Initially I faced a lot of problems like financial crunch and time management due to which I had to face severe loss. My page was hacked and nine of my apps on Play store were terminated. Even my AdSense account was disabled but slowly and steadily I moved ahead and with time things got well.

Q: What makes you stand out from other people in the market?

Ans: I do all my work with perfection and that’s what matters the most to me. I do limited work and whatever I do I try to moulid it into perfection. I focus on quality over quantity and provide better services to my clients.

Q: What are your future plans?

Ans: My plans are to continuously give the best assistance to companies so that I can build trust with them all over the world. It will surely help me to expand my work and I want to grow my business across the globe.