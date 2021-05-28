Digital marketing company Yeager Digital started in the year 2019 with an aim to utilise the wide ranging possibilities that the marketing world offered. The company has had almost 1000+ brand collaborations and client engagements.

With the digital media world exercising it’s power on people from various sections and fields of society, the need for the perfect execution of the digital media to induce marketing has increased by several levels. There has been rather a massive change in the marketing industry in the past few years, due to the substantial changes in the social and digital media arenas.

As the opportunities started coming in Tanjid Ahmed, co-founded the digital marketing company Yeager Digital along with the co-founder, Mohammad Nayem. It was started in the year 2019 with an aim to utilise the wide ranging possibilities that the marketing world offered. The company dealt with the social media marketing and promotional works for famous sportspersons, businessmen and Bollywood celebrities. They have had almost 1000+ brand collaborations and client engagements.

During the beginning phase of the company, Tanjid had struggled keeping up with the new trends and catering to the needs of the customers owing to their needs abiding by the deadlines given to them. As time went forward, the social media trends and the newest marketing strategies started having it’s effect on Yeager digital. As a result, she was able to build herself and the company up to the standards of the latest marketing trends. With days and nights of hard work, she was able to create a space that helped her be creative and thoughtful.

When asked about the reason behind starting Yeager Digital, Tanjid says, “I was always passionate about the signature that I put in everything that I do. It was during the teenagers that I realised I could put my potential in engaging with people into something productive. That was when I familiarised myself with the marketing world and decided this was the place for me.”

Yeager Digital was born out of the constant effort of the Co-founders, Tanjid Ahmed and Mohammad Nayem. For them maintaining consistency had always been a challenge as they found it difficult to be following a constant strategy. They had to make sure that they provided adequate changes to the way they worked and affirmed that they had the best client support that they could offer. For Yeager Digital, the response from the clients and their satisfaction was the basic aim for growth.

With constant support from clients and their feedback they were able to build up, Yeager Digital to a point where they could no more be prouder than they are. With changing business environments and financial setbacks, they have had to go through a series of struggles, but they keep trying hard to hit back with more vigour than they started with and also aspire greater than they did earlier.

