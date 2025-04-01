Yes Bank Receives ₹2,200 Crore Tax Demand – What Led to It?

Despite the reassessment, the computation sheet and demand notice issued under Section 156 of the Income Tax Act show a tax liability of Rs 2,209.17 crore. Yes Bank has raised concerns about the validity of this demand, arguing that it lacks proper justification. The bank intends to challenge the notice through appropriate legal channels. This development comes at a critical time when Yes Bank is focused on achieving financial stability and growth after overcoming significant challenges in past years. The outcome of this legal battle could have implications for the bank’s financial position and future plans.

