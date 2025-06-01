Emirates’ top executive, Tim Clark, has expressed frustration at Boeing and Airbus over chronic supply chain delays affecting aircraft deliveries, while acknowledging progress at Boeing and warning of ongoing challenges at Airbus.

The president of Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, voiced strong frustration on Sunday over persistent aerospace supply chain problems, urging leading aircraft manufacturers to take responsibility for supplier delays that have disrupted delivery schedules, Reuters reported.

“I am pretty tired of seeing the hand-wringing about the supply chain: you (manufacturers) are the supply chain,” Emirates President Tim Clark reportedly said during a news briefing held on the sidelines of an airline industry summit.

According to the report, major planemakers Boeing and Airbus are currently months to years behind on new aircraft deliveries, frustrating airlines eager to upgrade to more fuel-efficient fleets and launch new routes.

Signs of Progress at Boeing

Clark, however, acknowledged that Boeing is demonstrating increased determination to resolve its issues. The U.S. manufacturer is cautiously optimistic about its recovery following a series of setbacks, including a quality crisis and a labour strike that halted most aircraft production last year, as reported by Reuters.

Boeing is also awaiting certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for its 777X wide-body plane, of which Emirates has 205 on order, the report said, adding that deliveries of the 777X are expected to begin in 2026, six years later than initially planned.

Airbus Warns of Further Delays

Meanwhile, Airbus has warned airlines that supply chain backlogs could cause delivery delays extending for another three years, according to sources who spoke with Reuters last week.

Impact of US Tariffs

Clark also addressed the impact of the U.S. tariff war initiated by President Donald Trump, noting that Emirates has so far not observed a significant shift in demand patterns due to tariffs.

He expects that GE Aerospace, the U.S.-based manufacturer supplying engines for some Emirates aircraft, will largely absorb the tariff impacts within its own margins, per Reuters.

