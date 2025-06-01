Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, June 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • ‘You Are The Supply Chain’: Emirates CEO Criticizes Planemakers, Voices Frustration Over Delayed Aircraft Deliveries

‘You Are The Supply Chain’: Emirates CEO Criticizes Planemakers, Voices Frustration Over Delayed Aircraft Deliveries

Emirates’ top executive, Tim Clark, has expressed frustration at Boeing and Airbus over chronic supply chain delays affecting aircraft deliveries, while acknowledging progress at Boeing and warning of ongoing challenges at Airbus.

‘You Are The Supply Chain’: Emirates CEO Criticizes Planemakers, Voices Frustration Over Delayed Aircraft Deliveries

Emirates’ top executive, Tim Clark, has expressed frustration at Boeing and Airbus over chronic supply chain delays affecting aircraft deliveries, while acknowledging progress at Boeing and warning of ongoing challenges at Airbus.


The president of Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, voiced strong frustration on Sunday over persistent aerospace supply chain problems, urging leading aircraft manufacturers to take responsibility for supplier delays that have disrupted delivery schedules, Reuters reported.

“I am pretty tired of seeing the hand-wringing about the supply chain: you (manufacturers) are the supply chain,” Emirates President Tim Clark reportedly said during a news briefing held on the sidelines of an airline industry summit.

According to the report, major planemakers Boeing and Airbus are currently months to years behind on new aircraft deliveries, frustrating airlines eager to upgrade to more fuel-efficient fleets and launch new routes.

Signs of Progress at Boeing

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Clark, however, acknowledged that Boeing is demonstrating increased determination to resolve its issues. The U.S. manufacturer is cautiously optimistic about its recovery following a series of setbacks, including a quality crisis and a labour strike that halted most aircraft production last year, as reported by Reuters.

Boeing is also awaiting certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for its 777X wide-body plane, of which Emirates has 205 on order, the report said, adding that deliveries of the 777X are expected to begin in 2026, six years later than initially planned.

Airbus Warns of Further Delays

Meanwhile, Airbus has warned airlines that supply chain backlogs could cause delivery delays extending for another three years, according to sources who spoke with Reuters last week.

Impact of US Tariffs

Clark also addressed the impact of the U.S. tariff war initiated by President Donald Trump, noting that Emirates has so far not observed a significant shift in demand patterns due to tariffs.

He expects that GE Aerospace, the U.S.-based manufacturer supplying engines for some Emirates aircraft, will largely absorb the tariff impacts within its own margins, per Reuters.

ALSO READ: IndiGo Expands International Reach Through Partnerships With Air France-KLM, Virgin Atlantic and Delta

Filed under

Airbus boeing Emirates Tim Clark

newsx

Dia Mirza Reveals Stepdaughter Saved Her Number As ‘Not Yet Evil Stepmother’
Emirates’ top executive

‘You Are The Supply Chain’: Emirates CEO Criticizes Planemakers, Voices Frustration Over Delayed Aircraft Deliveries
newsx

RCB vs MI vs PBKS: David Warner Predicts Winner Of IPL 2025 Final, Names Player...
newsx

Britain Unveils $2 Billion Weapons Factory Plan as Starmer Calls for War Readiness
newsx

R Ashwin Takes A Dig At Mumbai Indians With ‘Always Get Lucky’ Comment After Eliminator...
Mexico is conducting its

Mexico Holds First National Judicial Election Amid Concerns Over Rule of Law
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Dia Mirza Reveals Stepdaughter Saved Her Number As ‘Not Yet Evil Stepmother’

Dia Mirza Reveals Stepdaughter Saved Her Number As ‘Not Yet Evil Stepmother’

RCB vs MI vs PBKS: David Warner Predicts Winner Of IPL 2025 Final, Names Player Of The Match

RCB vs MI vs PBKS: David Warner Predicts Winner Of IPL 2025 Final, Names Player...

Britain Unveils $2 Billion Weapons Factory Plan as Starmer Calls for War Readiness

Britain Unveils $2 Billion Weapons Factory Plan as Starmer Calls for War Readiness

R Ashwin Takes A Dig At Mumbai Indians With ‘Always Get Lucky’ Comment After Eliminator Win

R Ashwin Takes A Dig At Mumbai Indians With ‘Always Get Lucky’ Comment After Eliminator...

Mexico Holds First National Judicial Election Amid Concerns Over Rule of Law

Mexico Holds First National Judicial Election Amid Concerns Over Rule of Law

Entertainment

Dia Mirza Reveals Stepdaughter Saved Her Number As ‘Not Yet Evil Stepmother’

Dia Mirza Reveals Stepdaughter Saved Her Number As ‘Not Yet Evil Stepmother’

Happy Gilmore 2: Netflix Drops Trailer At Tudum, Fans Go Wild, Watch

Happy Gilmore 2: Netflix Drops Trailer At Tudum, Fans Go Wild, Watch

Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Unleashed: A Darker, Deadlier Endgame Begins

Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Unleashed: A Darker, Deadlier Endgame Begins

Who Was Valerie Mahaffey? Emmy-Winning Actress Dies At 71 After Cancer Battle

Who Was Valerie Mahaffey? Emmy-Winning Actress Dies At 71 After Cancer Battle

Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Joins The Mayhem, First 6 Minutes Leave Fans Stunned

Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Joins The Mayhem, First 6 Minutes Leave Fans Stunned

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth