New Delhi [India], November 24: There are thrillers with suspenseful twists and thrillers with grey morality. Flood of Blood 3: Revenge of the Pyromaniac by Shubhan Balvally combines both of these with an exciting plot, nuanced characters, and grey morality.

If you like intense stories, complex characters, and revenge with a twist on morality, then Flood of Blood 3: Revenge of the Pyromaniac may be the book for you.

In this third book of the Flood of Blood series, Shubhan Balvally takes the reader on a more intense journey. In Revenge of the Pyromaniac, all sinners are burnt in a dramatic way and justice is served. However, what makes this book stand out is that, by the end of the book, the reader is strangely happy that the villain has won. This is a bold, unique, and an intense read.

Amazon Link- https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0HRFR134Q

In his recent interview with Rolling Authors founder Mr. Vishal Ved , the author, spoke about the inspiration for the book, research behind it, and why he ensures that nothing is repeated for the reader. Below are a few excerpts from the interview.

Q1. Revenge is at the heart of this story, but what makes your take on it different from other stories?

The main theme of this book is revenge. However, this is presented in a very unique way. While sinners are punished dramatically in this novel, the question of who should be given justice, and by whom, is an important point to consider. This grey area in morality is very relevant in today’s society, and as a result, by the end of the book, readers will actually be rooting for the villain.

Q2. How have your personal experiences influenced your perspective in this book?

I always try to create unique stories. As a result, my perspectives have developed from the way I live my life. Having lived my life in this way, I have been able to gain insight into people, cultures, and situations that many authors would not consider. As a result of this, no characters in this novel are purely good or evil. This realism is what makes the story so effective.

Q3. You mentioned a personal experience behind this story. What happened, and how did it inspire you to write the book?

This book was inspired by a personal experience I had. This experience stuck with me and made me feel as if I was on fire, just like in the book. Eventually, this led to me writing this story. Often, some of the best fictional stories are based on reality.

Q4. Your stories are known for being different. How much research goes into creating the details that bring them to life?

As I always want to write unique stories, I have put a lot of effort into creating this book. In order to create authenticity in a culture, tradition and food, I research a lot. I can really tell the difference between researched content and made-up content in my books. As a result, I make sure to blend real content with fictional content.

Q5. What would you like readers to experience when they pick up one of your books?

Please continue to read the stories I write! I will never disappoint you with overused plots or cliché twists. I am very committed to providing unique content for the readers who always look for something new. I put a great deal of effort into creating unique scenes and feelings for you that you may rarely have felt in other books. I understand that your time is valuable and I respect the time you spend reading my work.

Q6. Can readers expect more stories from you? What are you thinking about next?

Not currently. However, if I come across a unique plot and story, I immediately begin to develop it. I would rather wait for a good idea than create something that has already been done before.

Shubhan Balvally delivers another gripping story in the “Flood of Blood” series. This story plays with the idea of justice in a way that will make you consider your own opinions. To find out what happens in this twist on revenge, see for yourself.

Read Flood of Blood 3: Revenge of the Pyromaniac on Amazon

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)