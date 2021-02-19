Young Digital Entrepreneur Yuvraj Raghuvanshi holds an extensive experience of working with top celebrities and helping them reach newer heights. Some of his projects include reality television shows like Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and Bigg Boss 14 on Colors TV.

Whether a celebrity is new to the entertainment industry or already a top player, getting a trusted and well-connected company to represent them will help boost their career. Celebrities need a professional Digital Marketer who can manage their daily media stress while they themselves can focus on their acting profession. Meet Yuvraj Raghuvanshi – a young Digital Entrepreneur, who meticulously manage all social media nuances of celebrities.

Yuvraj Raghuvanshi has extensive experience creating top celebrities social media profiles and taking them to newer heights. Initially Yuvraj came to Mumbai to work as an actor, but he went through many highs and lows during that part of his career. Eventually he left the acting field and learned all about digital marketing. Today he manages and monetizes the online marketing of high profile celebrities. And Yuvraj is well-known for his ability to grow online businesses at an incredible rate.

Says Yuvraj “I’ve done many odd jobs in my life. I even took up acting, but realising the insecurities in that profession, I directed my energy and passion into digital marketing and celebrity management. Though I have seen many ups and downs during my entrepreneurial journey, I am glad I chose this field. Today I am successfully running my own agency of digital marketing.’

He works with a diverse range of celebrities across the entertainment and fashion world, providing a personalised digital marketing and PR services to all his clients. He has access to hundreds of celebrities from the world of T.V, film, music and more. Till date, Yuvraj Raghuvanshi has worked with more than 500+ clients across India as well other countries.

His varied portfolio consists of – working for reality television shows Mujhse Shaadi Karoge on Colors TV and Bigg Boss 14 for the same channel. He has even distributed some popular songs. He even has many interesting music album releases coming up. Also there is an exciting web series project with a famous T.V actress.

Yuvraj has well-established connections with a host of famous T.V and Film personalities. He enhance their reach to a wider audience and helps to expand their growth on social media. He provides total digital solutions to his clients. From social media branding, PR strategies, online campaigns to events and performances – he can provide a digital solution to suit any occasion.