Zee Media Raises Fresh Foreign Capital: Could This Be The Stock’s Turning Point?

Zee Media Corporation shares jumped over 9% in Friday’s trade after the company said it has allotted Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs). The move hints at a new overseas financing source for the media firm without increasing its equity share capital at once. The stock traded 1.3% higher at Rs 7.58 in intra-session trading.

Earlier, it had reached an intraday high of Rs 8.20 compared to its close of Rs 7.48 in the prior session. The stock is available significantly below its year high of Rs 13.62, as investors are factoring in the disadvantage of new capital and potential dilution.

New Foreign Funding Through FCCBs

Zee Media said in an exchange filing to investors that it has approved the allotment of 3,960 Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) of US$1,000 each on a private placement basis to Sun India Opportunities Investing Fund – Incorporated VCC sub-fund.

The FCCBs are unlisted and unsecured with a 5% coupon and a maturity period of 10 years. Allotment is done after receiving the subscription money from the investor.

Importantly, the company said there is no immediate change in the paid-up share capital of the company, as the bonds are convertible instruments and not equity shares at the time of issuance.

What Happens If The Bonds Are Converted?

Equity is not diluted currently but may be when the bond is exercised by the bondholder converting it into an equity share. Bonds are convertible into 2.51 crore fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each at a conversion price of Rs 13.50 per share as per the terms of the conversion and, subject to the provisions of applicable law(s) and regulations, the filing said. The conversion is at the bondholder’s sole election.

The conversion price is significantly higher than the current market price, which indicates that conversion can take place only if the shares of Zee Media appreciate substantially over time.

Why The Market Is Watching This Move

FCCBs are generally considered a financing avenue for companies to raise capital overseas, while also allowing them to defer equity dilution. For businesses, they can provide access to funds at relatively lower borrowing costs compared with traditional debt. For investors, they have the option to convert their investment into equity if the company’s share price performs well.

The deal gives Zee Media fresh capital without the immediate requirement of issuing fresh equity. But market participants will also keep an eye on any longer-term impact if the bonds are eventually converted, which could broaden the company’s equity base.

Zee Media Share Price Today

Zee Media shares opened at Rs 7.55 on Friday and touched an intraday high of Rs 8.20 and a low of Rs 7.48. The stock was quoting at Rs 7.58, up 1.34 per cent with VWAP at Rs 7.84. The stock is trading well below the 52-week high of Rs 13.62, despite gains during the day.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)