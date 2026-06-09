Zepto IPO: Why ED Summoned Founders Aadit Palicha, Kaivalya Vohra Ahead Of Listing | Key Details

Zepto IPO Update: Zepto, a leading quick commerce company, disclosed that its co-founders Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra were issued notice by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) earlier this year under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), a couple of weeks before Zepto filed revised draft papers for its IPO. This was disclosed in Zepto’s revised DRHP (Draft Red Herring Prospectus) filing, which it filed with the SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India), which categorised it as a risk factor to be studied before any investor applies for its soon-to-be-floated public issue. This information comes at a time when Zepto is among one of the expected public issues of the Indian tech industry and looks to raise Rs 8,010 crore through a fresh issue as well as an offer for sale (OFS) from its existing stakeholders.

Why Did ED Summon Zepto’s Founders?

The ED summons, dated April 8, 2026, seeks detailed information regarding Zepto’s business and finances under FEMA rules as outlined in the revised DRHP.

The agency asked for details on several fronts, including foreign and overseas investments, audited financials from FY21 onwards, shareholding patterns, loans and guarantees, income tax returns, bank account details, immovable properties and a note explaining the business model of the company.

The filing says that the queries from the ED were aimed at probing Zepto’s corporate and financial structure, particularly its overseas investments, ownership structure and the process of re-domiciling to India before its proposed IPO.

The filing said that Kaivalya Vohra appeared before the agency on April 17 and April 22, and Aadit Palicha appeared on April 20 and May 15.

Zepto said both founders provided all the documents requested and more, including information about the company’s holding structure, business agreements, invoices and the India re-domiciling process. They have provided the relevant information and documents as sought by the ED, as of the date of this updated draft red herring prospectus,” the company said.

What Is Zepto’s Re-Domiciling Process In India

Zepto is in the process of reverse-flipping to India for a public listing. These exercises generally include review of overseas shareholding structures, foreign investments, group entities and corporate arrangements to ensure compliance with Indian regulatory requirements for an IPO.

That information relating to this re-domiciling exercise was provided as part of its response to the ED, the company specifically disclosed.

No More Contact so Far, But Zepto Signals Possible Threat

The company, based in Bengaluru, has said that it has not heard back from the ED since replying to the summons.

However, Zepto cautioned investors that future queries, investigations, legal proceedings, or penalties concerning this matter are possible.

Interestingly, the company has disclosed this fact in the Risk Factors section of the DRHP and not in the usual litigation disclosures, suggesting that it considers the development material for investors assessing the IPO.

The issuance of a FEMA summons is not itself a violation. When reviewing foreign investments, fund flows, corporate structures and cross-border transactions, regulatory authorities often ask for information and documents in order to establish whether any contraventions have taken place.

Why Should Investors Pay Attention?

This is important for investors. Any future regulatory action, penalty or protracted investigation may create uncertainty about Zepto’s operations, reputation and listing plans.

Zepto, on the other hand, has said it has responded to all of the agency’s requests and has not heard back after submitting the required documents and information.

ED Matter Timeline

Date Development April 8, 2026 ED issues summons seeking information under FEMA April 17 & 22, 2026 Kaivalya Vohra appears before the ED April 20 & May 15, 2026 Aadit Palicha appears before the ED Updated DRHP Filing Zepto discloses the matter as a risk factor Upcoming Proposed IPO and listing process

Other Regulatory Challenges Still to Come For Zepto IPO

And the ED summons is not the only regulatory issue that the prospectus discloses.

Zepto is also under probe by the Competition Commission of India for alleged predatory pricing and anti-competitive practices in the quick commerce space. Industry bodies have also raised concerns over aggressive discounting strategies by rapid delivery platforms.

The company is also exploring the possibility of a stock market listing through Regulation 6(2) of SEBI’s ICDR Regulations, which is available to companies that do not meet traditional profitability norms. This is a path that food delivery companies have taken before going public.

Zepto Targets Growth As Revenue Doubles

Zepto’s financial performance highlights the speedy growth of India’s quick commerce market, even with these regulatory overhangs.

Revenues from operations stood at Rs 22,624 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 11,110 crore in FY25.

But heavy investment in growth, technology, warehousing and customer acquisition resulted in a widening of losses. Net losses increased to Rs 5,905 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 4,700 crore in the previous year.

However, operational numbers rose in the March quarter, with revenues jumping 75% year-on-year to Rs 7,498 crore and the quarterly net loss falling to Rs 1,539 crore from Rs 1,832 crore in the prior-year quarter.

Better Operational Efficiency

Zepto handled 210 million orders from January to March this year, with over 2.3 million orders delivered each day through its network of 1,139 dark stores. Orders per store per day also jumped to 2,140, up from 1,425 in the previous year.

The company also announced a substantial enhancement in profitability metrics. The adjusted EBITDA loss per order was almost halved in FY26, and cost per order and free cash flow losses fell materially as we delivered scale efficiencies.

What To Expect From Zepto’s IPO

The proposed IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 8,010 crore and an offer for sale by existing shareholders. Market estimates suggest that the issue size may amount to anything between Rs 11,000 and 12,000 crore.

Importantly, neither Aadit Palicha nor Kaivalya Vohra is expected to sell any shares in the offer for sale, which indicates their continued commitment to the business.

The money raised through the fresh issue will be used to expand Zepto’s dark store network, strengthen its technology and cloud infrastructure, fund marketing campaigns and make strategic acquisitions.

If it goes ahead as planned, Zepto’s listing could be one of the biggest startup IPOs in India and further intensify competition in the listed quick-commerce arena.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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