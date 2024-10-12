Home
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Zepto Sells Over 100,000 Dandiya Sticks During The Navratri Festival

What a day! As we wrap up Navratri 2024, I am filled with gratitude for the diverse tapestry of India reflected through our users, sellers, brands, and every member of the Zepto team who made this possible.

Zepto Sells Over 100,000 Dandiya Sticks During The Navratri Festival

As the Navratri festivities come to a close, Aadit Palicha, co-founder and CEO of quick commerce firm Zepto, took to LinkedIn to share an exciting milestone: the platform sold over 100,000 dandiya sticks during the season.

“What a day! As we wrap up Navratri 2024, I am filled with gratitude for the diverse tapestry of India reflected through our users, sellers, brands, and every member of the Zepto team who made this possible. From essential items to festive favorites, thank you for allowing us to be a part of your celebrations over these nine remarkable days,” he wrote.

In his post, Palicha revealed that the Mumbai-based company sold more than 100,000 dandiya sticks throughout the festivities. He also noted a significant increase in sales of fasting-friendly snacks, including Kattu and Rajgira atta, compared to last year’s Navratri.

Additionally, Palicha highlighted how Zepto’s dark stores engaged in the Navratri celebrations nationwide. In Coimbatore, Kochi, Chennai, and Bangalore, stores observed Ayudha Puja, paying tribute to tools and equipment. The Bhawanipore store in Kolkata embraced the vibrant spirit of Durga Ashtami, while the Gota store in Ahmedabad celebrated with an energetic Garba event.

MUST READ: Godrej Acquires 6 Land Parcels To Develop Rs 9,650 cr Housing Projects

 

 

