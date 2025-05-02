Home
Friday, May 2, 2025
Zomato Calls Time On 10-Minute Delivery, Shuts ‘Quick’ And ‘Everyday’ Services

Zomato has officially pulled the plug on its ultra-fast food delivery services, ‘Quick’ and ‘Zomato Everyday’, marking a strategic shift away from the high-speed delivery race.

Zomato Calls Time On 10-Minute Delivery, Shuts ‘Quick’ And ‘Everyday’ Services


Zomato has officially pulled the plug on its ultra-fast food delivery services, ‘Quick’ and ‘Zomato Everyday’, marking a strategic shift away from the high-speed delivery race. The decision was announced during the company’s Q4 FY25 earnings call, with the leadership citing poor customer experience and lack of significant demand as primary reasons behind the move.

‘Quick’, introduced earlier this year, aimed to deliver meals within 10 minutes. But CEO Deepinder Goyal admitted the concept failed to gain traction. “We did not see any incrementality in demand,” he stated, adding that restaurant infrastructure wasn’t capable of consistently meeting the rapid delivery promise.

Zomato ‘Everyday’, focused on homestyle meals and limited to metro cities, also failed to scale. With profitability in question and customer satisfaction at risk, the company opted to exit both verticals. Meanwhile, competitors like Zepto and Swiggy have managed to carve a space in instant delivery, but Zomato’s experiment didn’t yield similar results.

The company’s earnings also reflected this struggle. Consolidated net profit dropped by 78% YoY to ₹39 crore, largely due to losses from Blinkit. Though adjusted EBITDA improved and revenue rose to ₹2,409 crore, user growth remained sluggish.

Amidst this, Zomato also confirmed a leadership reshuffle. Rakesh Ranjan stepped down as CEO of the food delivery division, with Deepinder Goyal taking over interim charge.

With failed experiments behind it, Zomato appears to be refocusing on its core—quality food delivery over speed-driven gimmicks.

