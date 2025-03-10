Home
Monday, March 10, 2025
  • Zomato Now Rebranded As Eternal Ltd: Here’s What You Need To Know

Zomato Now Rebranded As Eternal Ltd: Here’s What You Need To Know

Zomato operates as a multifaceted platform with several key verticals catering to different aspects of the food and hospitality industry.

Zomato Now Rebranded As Eternal Ltd: Here’s What You Need To Know


Zomato Ltd has officially rebranded itself as Eternal Ltd following shareholder approval, marking a major transformation for the food-tech giant. The corporate restructuring signals the company’s intent to expand beyond food delivery and strengthen its presence in the quick commerce and B2B grocery supply sectors.

Zomato operates as a multifaceted platform with several key verticals catering to different aspects of the food and hospitality industry. At its core, Zomato functions as a food delivery platform, connecting customers with restaurants across various cities. Blinkit, its quick commerce arm, specializes in instant deliveries, offering groceries, essentials, and more within minutes.

District serves as an events and going-out discovery platform, helping users explore restaurants, nightlife, and local events. Additionally, Hyperpure focuses on the B2B segment, supplying high-quality groceries and essential ingredients to restaurants and food businesses. Together, these divisions position Zomato as a comprehensive ecosystem for food, dining, and commerce.

A Long-Awaited Shift

This is Zomato’s second rebranding since its inception as Foodiebay in 2008. It adopted the Zomato name in 2010, which soon became synonymous with online food delivery in India. However, as the company diversified, its leadership sought a name that reflected its broader ambitions.

The name Eternal was first introduced internally in 2022, following the acquisition of Blinkit (formerly Grofers). At the time, Zomato’s leadership structured the organization into multiple independent business units, each with its own CEO.

“When we acquired Blinkit, we started using ‘Eternal’ internally to distinguish between the company and the brand/app,” Deepinder Goyal, CEO and co-founder of Zomato, explained in a letter to shareholders. “We also thought that we would publicly rename the company to Eternal the day something beyond Zomato became a significant driver of our future. Today, with Blinkit, I feel we are there.”

Strategic Vision and Market Positioning

The rebranding underscores Zomato’s long-term vision of becoming a diversified tech company beyond food delivery. The move also aligns with industry trends, as companies like Swiggy and Zepto compete aggressively in the quick commerce segment.

As part of this transition, Zomato will update its corporate website from zomato.com to eternal.com, and its stock ticker will change from ZOMATO to ETERNAL on stock exchanges.

With Blinkit’s rapid growth, Hyperpure’s expansion, and District’s increasing adoption, the rebranding represents Zomato’s evolution from a single-category service to a multi-faceted tech enterprise.

Following the announcement, Zomato’s shares traded at ₹211.28, down 2.56% on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock has declined 22.01% so far in 2025, reflecting investor caution amid competitive pressures in the quick commerce sector.

Filed under

Business Eternal zomato

