Thursday, February 6, 2025
Here’s Why Zomato Is Rebranding As ‘Eternal’

CEO Deepinder Goyal emphasized that "Eternal" represents both a promise of permanence and a challenge, as the company embraces its broader vision.

Here’s Why Zomato Is Rebranding As ‘Eternal’


In a bold move to reshape its identity, Zomato, India’s leading food and grocery delivery platform, announced that it will officially rename itself “Eternal.” This decision comes after more than two years of using the new name internally, marking a significant shift in the company’s strategy as it looks to expand beyond its core food delivery business.

From Zomato To Eternal

In a letter to shareholders, Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato, revealed that the company’s board had approved the change. As part of this rebrand, Zomato’s corporate website will transition from zomato.com to eternal.com, and its stock ticker will change from ZOMATO to ETERNAL. The new name is reflective of the company’s evolving business model, with four key operations now under its umbrella: Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure.

Goyal shared how the journey from Zomato to Eternal represents more than just a name change—it’s about embracing the future. “This is the culmination of a long journey. We began using ‘Eternal’ internally when we acquired Blinkit, recognizing that it symbolized something larger than just food delivery,” he wrote.

Here is Deepinder Goyal’s X post:

The name “Eternal” carries with it a sense of permanence and ambition, with Goyal acknowledging that it is a daunting but exciting challenge. “True permanence isn’t built on bold claims of invincibility,” he said. “‘Eternal’ is a powerful name, and to be honest, it scares me to my core.”

Goyal also reflected on the company’s humble beginnings, recalling how Zomato started as Foodiebay in 2007, driven by a desire to be helpful rather than focused on making money. He emphasized that despite the company’s financial success, including its listing on the BSE Sensex in 2023, the motivation has always been service-driven.

With Blinkit now playing a crucial role in its future, the transition to Eternal signifies Zomato’s ambition to redefine itself as a diversified tech company, with a broader focus that goes beyond the original food delivery platform. The rebrand is expected to solidify the company’s long-term vision, combining its various business ventures under one unified, bold identity.

