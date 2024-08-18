Zomato Urges Its Restaurants To STOP Using AI Images Of Food, Calls It Breach Of Trust

India’s food delivery giant, Zomato, has initiated to crackdown down the reason of lower ratings and breach of trust. Zomato CEO- Deepinder Goyal urges the restaurants and the marketing team to bard from using AI images beside the food menu, as it leads to dissatisfaction to the customers, resulting in a lower rating. Sharing on the social media platform X, Deepinder Goyal said, “At Zomato, we use various forms of AI, to make our workflows efficient. However, one place where we strongly discourage the use of AI is images for dishes in restaurant menus.” He added saying, “AI-generated food/dish images are misleading, and we have received numerous customer complaints on this issue. Customers say that this leads to breach of trust, and it leads to higher complaints & refunds, and also, lower ratings.”

He then urged his restaurant partners to stop using AI image. He said, “We urge our restaurant partners to avoid using AI for dish images in restaurant menus from now onwards — we will actively start removing such images from menus by the end of this month. And will stop accepting AI generated dish images (as much as we can detect them using automation).”

Zomato not only bans the use of AI-generated images to depict food but also offers restaurant partners the option to schedule a photoshoot, with the cost covered by Zomato.

He said, “Restaurant owners – if you haven’t yet invested in real food shots for your menu, please reach out to our catalogue support team, to schedule a photo shoot at catalogue@zomato.com. This is offered to you as pass-through cost; Zomato doesn’t make any money as part of this process. Please note that this ban also applies to our marketing team – they have been instructed to not use AI generated images for marketing purposes hereon.”