In the previous assembly elections held in 2013 Chunnilal Sahu of the Indian National Congress with 69,355 votes had defeated Dinesh Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party with 47,662 votes by a margin of 21,693 votes. The voter turnout was 74.95%. Out of the 3 assembly elections that Chhattisgarh has seen ever since its inception in the year 2000, has largely been a Congress bastion with BJP coming to power for just a single term in the Assembly Elections 2008.

Akaltara Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: Akaltara is one amongst the 90 assembly constituencies in poll-bound Chhattisgarh. It is a part of the Janjgir-Champa district of the state. Bharatiya Janata Party has given a ticket to former Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Saurabh Singh from the constituency and Indian National Congress is fielding caretaker Congress MLA Chunnilal Sahu from the constituency. Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi’s daughter in law Richa Jogi will be the face of Bahujan Samaj Party in the constituency. Chandrahas Dewangan will be the face of Aam Aadmi Party in the constituency.

It is a general constituency. Situated in the middle of the Mahanadi basin, Akalatara is most known for its agricultural yields. In the previous assembly poll, the voter turnout in the constituency was 1,36,884. Out of them 94,904 male and 87,727 female voters.

These assembly elections are a prelude to the upcoming General Elections 2019 and all the parties have fielded popular faces as their candidates. Out of the 3 assembly elections that Chhattisgarh has seen ever since its inception in the year 2000, has largely been a Congress bastion with BJP coming to power for just a single term in the Assembly Elections 2008. With both Former MLAs Chunni Lal Sahu of the INC and Saurabh Singh( who was a former Bahujan Samaj Party MLA) of the BJP and Congress respectively, coming to face to face, it is sure that Akaltara would be a close fight.

Come December 11 and we shall know that who have the people of Akaltara have chosen as their leader.

