Chhattisgarh exit poll 2018: The election to the 90-member assembly in Chhattisgarh were held in two phases. The first phase was held on November 12 while the voting for the second phase had taken place on November 20. The state recorded a voter turn out of 76.35%. According to Neta exit poll on NewsX, BJP likely to get 43 seats and is having a slight edge than the Congress which is expected to 40 seats. According to the survey, BJP can grab 41% vote share which is almost equal to Congress is also appears to be getting which is 40%. Therefore, BJP which is currently ruling the state does not seem to be in a strong position but might have a slight edge.

Chhattisgarh witnessed a three-way contest between BJP, Congress and Janata Congress led by Ajit Jogi and its alliance with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Political analysts have been of the view that Ajit Jogi and Mayawati might emerge as a possible third front or may also act as vote splinter factor for the Congress party. Ajit Jogi was the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, therefore, he is very much capable of swinging the election results when they will be declared on December 11.

The BJP is in power in Chhattisgarh since 2003, therefore, an anti-incumbency factor is there, however, if it is able to retain the power in the state, it will be a big win for the party’s leadership in the state.

BJP banked upon PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for its election campaign in the state who made people aware about the work was done by the Raman Singh government especially in the Naxal affected areas.

Speaking about the 2013 Chhattisgarh Assembly Election results, the state recorded an overall voter turnout of 77.40%. BJP won the election by winning 49 seats, while Congress bagged 39 seats and Mayawati’s BSP could only win 1 seat in the 90 member assembly.