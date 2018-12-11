Chhattisgarh Assembly elections results 2018: While voting is still underway in five states-Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgrah, Telangana and Mizoram-for assembly polls 2018, BJP is lagging behind the Congress. As per the media reports, the Congress is ahead in the race with as many as 68 seats while the BJP has managed to bag 16.

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections results 2018: Counting of votes in five states-Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgrah, Telangana and Mizoram-for assembly polls 2018. Interestingly, the ruling BJP is lagging behind the Congress in Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2018. The three-time Chief Minister Raman Singh of the saffron party is likely to lose this time. However, voting is still underway and one may witness overturns.

So far media reports show that former prime minister’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee Congress’ candidate Karun Shukla is ahead of Raman Singh in Rajnandgaon seat. Singh, who has been the longest-serving chief minsiter of the BJP, is now likely to lose in Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, the various exit polls had predicted a neck to neck battle between Congress and the BJP. A twist in this assembly polls is an alliance between Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and former chief minister Ajit Jogi’s Janata and Comminst Party of India.

The saffron party is seeking a fourth term in the state, while the Congress is counting on anti-incumbency factor as Singh has been in power in the state since 15 years.

In the 2013 state assembly polls, the BJP won 49 seats, while the Congress managed to bag 39. 1 seat was won by an Mayawati’s BSP and another one by an independent candidate.

