In 2013 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, BJP under the leadership of Raman Singh swept the electoral battle with 50 seats while Ajit Jogi's Congress managed just 38 seats. There was merely a 1 per cent difference in the vote share between the two parties back then but the seat difference was massive.

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018 were concluded in two phases on November 12 & 20 and there is massive anticipation among the public regarding whether Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spearhead Raman Singh will retain power int he state or whether there will be a change in leadership. The anticipation went a notch up on December 7 when exit polls came out. According to ITV-Neta exit poll, BJP is likely to garner 43 seats while the Congress is expected to give the saffron party fierce competition with 40 seats.

The exit poll survey projected that the BJP received 41% vote share while the Congress trailed closely with 40%. In order to attain a clear-cut majority in 90-seat Chhattisgarh Assembly, a party needs to secure 46 seats. The exit poll indicates that there is much likelihood of being a hung assembly in the state. It will be interesting to see how the two parties will fare in case of a hung verdict.

BJP secured a total of 5,365,272 votes while the Congress got 5,267,698 votes, hence narrowly missing out from the competition. However, this time, the Congress is touted to replace the BJP rule from the state but all will be finally clear on December 11, when the fates of all the contesting parties will be decided.

Here’s the full list of winners from 2013 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections:

A. C. No. Assembly Constituency Name Type of A.C. Winner Candidates Name Gender Party Votes Runner-up Candidates Name Gender Party Votes 1 Bharatpur-Sonhat (ST) Champa Devi Pawle F BJP 42968 Gulab Kamro M INC 38360 2 Manendragarh GEN Shyam Bihari Jaiswal M BJP 32613 Gulab Singh M INC 28435 3 Baikunthpur GEN Bhaiyalal Rawade M BJP 45471 Bedanti Tivari M INC 44402 4 Premnagar GEN Khelsai Singh M INC 77318 Renuka Singh F BJP 58991 5 Bhatgaon GEN Paras Nath Rajwade M INC 67339 Rajni Ravishankar Tripathi F BJP 59971 6 Pratappur (ST) Ramsevak Paikra M BJP 66550 Dr. Premsai Singh Tekam M INC 58407 7 Ramanujganj (ST) Brihaspat Singh M INC 73174 Ram Vichar Netam M BJP 61582 8 Samri (ST) Dr Preetam Ram M INC 82585 Siddhnath Paikra M BJP 50762 9 Lundra (ST) Chintamani Maharaj M INC 64771 Vijay Baba M BJP 54825 10 Ambikapur GEN Ts Baba M INC 84668 Anurag Singh Deo M BJP 65110 11 Sitapur (ST) Amarjeet Bhagat M INC 70217 Raja Ram Bhagat M BJP 52362 12 Jashpur (ST) Rajsharan Bhagat M BJP 79419 Sarhul Ram Bhagat M INC 45070 13 Kunkuri (ST) Rohit Kumar Sahu M BJP 76593 Abraham Tirkey M INC 47727 14 Pathalgaon (ST) Shivshankar Painkra M BJP 71485 Rampukar Singh M INC 67576 15 Lailunga (ST) Suniti Satyanand Rathia F BJP 75093 Hridaya Ram Rathiya M INC 60892 16 Raigarh GEN Roshan Lal M BJP 91045 Shakrajit Naik M INC 70453 17 Sarangarh (SC) Kerabai Manhar F BJP 81971 Padma Ghanshyam Manhar F INC 66127 18 Kharsia GEN Umesh Patel M INC 95470 Dr. Jawahar Lal Naik M BJP 56582 19 Dharamjaigarh (ST) Lalijeet Singh Rathia M INC 79276 Om Prakash Rathia M BJP 59288 20 Rampur (ST) Shyam Lal Kanwar M INC 67868 Nanki Ram Kanwar M BJP 57953 21 Korba GEN Jai Singh Agrawal M INC 72386 Jogesh Lamba M BJP 57937 22 Katghora GEN Lakhan Dewangan M BJP 61646 Bodhram Kanwar M INC 48516 23 Pali-Tanakhar (ST) Uike Ramdayal M INC 69450 Hirasingh Markam M IND 40637 24 Marwahi (ST) Amit Jogi M INC 82909 Samira Paikra M BJP 36659 25 Kota GEN Renu Jogi F INC 58390 Kashi Ram Sahu M BJP 53301 26 Lormi GEN Tokhan Sahu M BJP 52302 Dharmjeet Singh M INC 46061 27 Mungeli (SC) Punnulal Mohle M BJP 61026 Chandrabhan Barmate M INC 58281 28 Takhatpur GEN Raju Singh Kshatri M BJP 44735 Ashish Singh Thakur M INC 44127 29 Bilha GEN Siyaram Kaushik M INC 83598 Dharam Lal Kaoushik M BJP 72630 30 Bilaspur GEN Amar Agrawal M BJP 72255 Vani Rao F INC 56656 31 Beltara GEN Badridhar Diwan M BJP 50890 Bhuwaneshwar Yadav M INC 45162 32 Masturi (SC) Dilip Lahariya M INC 86509 Dr. Krishanmurti Bandhi M BJP 62363 33 Akaltara GEN Chunnilal Sahu M INC 69355 Dinesh Singh M BJP 47662 34 Janjgir-Champa GEN Moti Lal Devangan M INC 54291 Narayan Prasad Chandel M BJP 44080 35 Sakti GEN Dr. Khilawan Sahu M BJP 51577 Saroja Manharan Rathore M INC 42544 36 Chandrapur GEN Yudhvir Singh Judev M BJP 51295 Ram Kumar Yadav M BJP 45078 37 Jaijaipur GEN Keshav Chandra M BSP 47188 Dr. Kailash Sahu M BJP 44609 38 Pamgarh (SC) Ambesh Jangre M BJP 45342 Dujram Bouddh M BSP 37217 39 Saraipali (SC) Ram Lal Chouhan M BJP 82064 Dr. Haridas Bhardwaj M INC 53232 40 Basna GEN Rupkumari Choudhary F BJP 77137 Devendra Bahadur Singh M INC 70898 41 Khallari GEN Chunni Lal Sahu M BJP 58652 Paresh Bagbahra M INC 52653 42 Mahasamund GEN Dr Vimal Chopra M IND 47416 Agni Chandrakar M INC 42694 43 Bilaigarh (SC) Dr Sanam Jangde M BJP 71364 Dr. Shiv Kumar Dahariya M INC 58669 44 Kasdol GEN Gaurishankar Agrawal M BJP 93629 Rajkamal Singhaniya M INC 70701 45 Baloda Bazar GEN Janak Ram Verma M INC 76549 Laxmi Baghel F BJP 66572 46 Bhatapara GEN Shivratan Sharma M BJP 76137 Chaitram Sahu M INC 63797 47 Dharsiwa GEN Devji Bhai Patel M BJP 69419 Anita Yogendra Sharma F INC 67029 48 Raipur Rural GEN Satyanarayan Sharma M INC 70774 Nande Sahu M BJP 68913 49 Raipur City West GEN Rajesh Munat M BJP 64611 Vikas Upadhyay M INC 58451 50 Raipur City North GEN Shrichand Sundrani M BJP 52164 Kuldeep Singh Juneja M INC 48688 51 Raipur City South GEN Brijmohan Agrawal M BJP 81429 Dr. Kiranmayee Nayak M INC 46630 52 Arang (SC) Naveen Markandey M BJP 59067 Rudra Kumar Guru M INC 45293 53 Abhanpur GEN Dhanendra Sahu M INC 67926 Chandrashekhar Sahu M BJP 59572 54 Rajim GEN Santosh Upadhyay M BJP 69625 Amitesh Shukla M INC 67184 55 Bindranawagarh (ST) Govardhan Singh Manjhi M BJP 85843 Janak Dhruw M INC 55307 56 Sihawa (ST) Shrawan Markam M BJP 53894 Ambika Markam F INC 46407 57 Kurud GEN Ajay Chandrakar M BJP 83190 Lekhram Sahu M INC 56013 58 Dhamtari GEN Gurumukh Singh Hora M INC 70960 Inder Chopra M BJP 60460 59 Sanjari Balod GEN Bhaiyaram Sinha M INC 88874 Pritam Sahu M BJP 58441 60 Dondi Lohara (ST) Anila Bhendia M INC 66026 Horilal Rawate M BJP 46291 61 Gunderdehi GEN Rajendra Kumar Rai M INC 72770 Virendra Kumar Sahu M BJP 51490 62 Patan GEN Bhupesh Baghel M INC 68185 Vijay Baghel M BJP 58842 63 Durg-Rural GEN Ramshila Sahu M BJP 50327 Pratima Chandrakar F INC 47348 64 Durg City GEN Arun Vora M INC 58645 Hemchand Yadav M BJP 53024 65 Bhilai Nagar GEN Prem Prakash Pandey M BJP 55654 Badruddin Qureshi M INC 38548 66 Vaishali Nagar GEN Vidyaratan Bhasin F BJP 72594 Bhajan Singh Nirankari M INC 48146 67 Ahiwara (SC) Rajmahnt Sanwla Ram Dahre M BJP 75337 Ashok Dongre M INC 43661 68 Saja GEN Labh Chand Bafna M BJP 81707 Ravindra Choubey M INC 72087 69 Bemetara GEN Awadhesh Singh Chandel M BJP 74162 Tamradhwaj Sahu M INC 59048 70 Nawagarh (SC) Dayaldas Baghel M BJP 69447 Derhu Prashad Ghritlahare M IND 42254 71 Pandariya GEN Moti Ram Chandravanshi M BJP 81685 Lalji Chandravanshi M INC 74412 72 Kawardha GEN Ashok Sahu M BJP 93645 Akbar Bhai M INC 91087 73 Khairagarh GEN Girwar Janghel M INC 70133 Komal Janghel M BJP 67943 74 Dongargarh (SC) Sarojini Banjare F BJP 67158 Dr.Thaneshwar Patila M INC 62474 75 Rajnandgaon GEN Raman Singh M BJP 86797 Alka Uday Mudliyar F INC 50931 76 Dongargaon GEN Daleshwar Sahu M INC 67755 Dinesh Gandhi M BJP 66057 77 Khujji GEN Bhola Ram Sahu M INC 51873 Rajindar Bhatiya M IND 43179 78 Mohla-Manpur (ST) Tej Kunwar Gowardhan Netam M INC 42648 Bhojesh Shah Mandavi M BJP 41692 79 Antagarh (ST) Vikram Usendi M BJP 53477 Manturam Pawar M INC 48306 80 Bhanupratappur (ST) Manoj Singh Mandavi M INC 64837 Satish Latiya M BJP 49941 81 Kanker (ST) Shanker Dhruwa M INC 50586 Sanjay Kodopi M BJP 45961 82 Keshkal (ST) Santram Netam M INC 53867 Sevakram Netam M BJP 45178 83 Kondagaon (ST) Mohan Markam M INC 54290 Lata Usendi F BJP 49155 84 Narayanpur (ST) Kedar Kashyap M BJP 54874 Chandan Singh Kashyap M INC 42074 85 Bastar (ST) Baghel Lakeshwar M INC 57942 Dr.Subhaoo Kashyap M BJP 38774 86 Jagdalpur GEN Santosh Bafna F BJP 64803 Shamu Kashyap M INC 48145 87 Chitrakot (ST) Deepak Baij M INC 50303 Baiduram Kashyap M BJP 37974 88 Dantewada (ST) Devti Karma F INC 41417 Bhimaram Mandavi M BJP 35430 89 Bijapur (ST) Mahesh Gagda M BJP 29578 Vikram Mandavi M INC 20091 90 Konta (ST) Kawasi Lakhma M INC 27610 Dhani Ram Barse M BJP 21824

