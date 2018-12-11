Raman Singh, who has been serving as the Chhattisgarh CM since 2003, is likely to pave way for new leadership in the state. Just like the exit polls predicted, the early trends are heavily suggesting that the Congress will secure a resounding victory with majority in the state by the end of the day.

On the day of vote counting in Chhattisgarh, as the hours are passing by and results are trickling in, it increasingly looks like that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership might be on the verge of an ouster from the state. After three hours of counting, the Congress is leading the trends with an overwhelming seat count of 62 while Chief Minister Raman Singh’s BJP is badly struggling with 19 seats. Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is leading in 6 seats so far while the other parties have managed to lead in 3 seats.

When the vote counting started at 8 am on Monday, Chief Minister Raman Singh started on a positive note in his stronghold Marwahi constituency. However, his competitor Karuna Shukla, niece of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, slowly gained a lead over the BJP leader. Chhattisgarh CM trailed for some time but then gained momentum and showed his prowess in the state be storming back to an overwhelming lead.

Elsewhere, Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) chief and Congress rebel Ajit Jogi has endured a turbulent vote counting day. As per latest trends, the former Chhattisgarh CM was placed at third position in Marwahi constituency behind the BJP, which was leading, and the Congress that was placed at second spot.

On the other hand, Mayawati’s BSP was trailing at third with a seat share of 6. BSP, which is contesting elections in alliance with Ajit Jogi’s JCC in the hope of proving to be kingmaker’s in the state in case of a hung verdict, was in despair.

