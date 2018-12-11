Chhattisgarh election results 2018 LIVE updates: Leads BJP 18, Congress 22, Others 1 - Chhattisgarh has been the undisputed stronghold of the BJP ever since the state came into existence. Although Congress' Ajit Jogi served as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh for the initial three years but ever since Raman Singh stormed to power, he has been ever-present at the CM's chair. Chhattisgarh election 2018 results live updates, Chhattisgarh Assembly election results 2018, 2018 Vidhan Sabha election results live, Chhattisgarh Election 2018 live results, seat share, vote share

In what is seen as a potential weather wane for Lok Sabha elections 2019, at least five states – Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram – witnessed Assembly elections in November and December 2018. There is massive speculation whether Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be able to continue its juggernaut or will it finally pave way for the Congress to take over the mantle of the states. The counting of votes for all the five states will be conducted on December 11, Tuesday, and it will be interesting to see how the grand old party and the saffron party will fare this time.

Chhattisgarh has been the undisputed stronghold of the BJP ever since the state came into existence. Although Congress’ Ajit Jogi served as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh for the initial three years but ever since Raman Singh stormed to power, he has been ever-present at the CM’s chair. However, if one believes exit poll data, then the BJP’s bastion is under threat as the Congress is touted to give fierce competition to the ruling party. Also, it is also being speculated that there might be a hung assembly.

According to NewsX-Neta exit poll data, there is going to be a hung verdict in the state with the BJP likely to get 43 seats while the Congress will secure 40 seats. Others were touted to get somewhere 7 seats. The magic mark in the 90-seat assembly is 46. Among the eight leading agencies that conducted the exit poll survey, the majority of them suggested a hung verdict in the state.

Chhattisgarh registered a voter turnout of over 74% after the voting was concluded in two phases in November. The BJP under the leadership of its veteran face Raman Singh contested the elections alone while the Congress aligned with Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party. There were 1200 candidates in the fray for 90-seat Chhattisgarh Assembly.

Among the chief spearheads, CM Raman Singh is contesting from Rajnandgaon constituency while Ajit Jogi is in the fray from Marwahi constituency. Interestingly, the Congress has fielded former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s niece Karuna Shukla to contest against Raman Singh from Rajnandgaon constituency.

