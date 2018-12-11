Chhattisgarh election results 2018 LIVE updates: Leads BJP 18, Congress 22, Others 1 – In what is seen as a potential weather wane for Lok Sabha elections 2019, at least five states – Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram – witnessed Assembly elections in November and December 2018. There is massive speculation whether Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be able to continue its juggernaut or will it finally pave way for the Congress to take over the mantle of the states. The counting of votes for all the five states will be conducted on December 11, Tuesday, and it will be interesting to see how the grand old party and the saffron party will fare this time.
Chhattisgarh has been the undisputed stronghold of the BJP ever since the state came into existence. Although Congress’ Ajit Jogi served as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh for the initial three years but ever since Raman Singh stormed to power, he has been ever-present at the CM’s chair. However, if one believes exit poll data, then the BJP’s bastion is under threat as the Congress is touted to give fierce competition to the ruling party. Also, it is also being speculated that there might be a hung assembly.
According to NewsX-Neta exit poll data, there is going to be a hung verdict in the state with the BJP likely to get 43 seats while the Congress will secure 40 seats. Others were touted to get somewhere 7 seats. The magic mark in the 90-seat assembly is 46. Among the eight leading agencies that conducted the exit poll survey, the majority of them suggested a hung verdict in the state.
Chhattisgarh registered a voter turnout of over 74% after the voting was concluded in two phases in November. The BJP under the leadership of its veteran face Raman Singh contested the elections alone while the Congress aligned with Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party. There were 1200 candidates in the fray for 90-seat Chhattisgarh Assembly.
Among the chief spearheads, CM Raman Singh is contesting from Rajnandgaon constituency while Ajit Jogi is in the fray from Marwahi constituency. Interestingly, the Congress has fielded former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s niece Karuna Shukla to contest against Raman Singh from Rajnandgaon constituency.
Chhattisgarh elections 2018 results LIVE updates: Congress leads in Ambikapur, BJP in Bijapur
In another developing trend, the Bharatiya Janata Party led by Raman Singh is leading the crucial constituency of Bijapur. On the other hand, the Congress has attained lead in Ambikapur.
Chhattisgarh election results 2018 LIVE updates: Congress leads in Bastar
The naxal-hit Bastar in Chhattisgarh has a frontrunner in a Congress candidate. Ajit Jogi is leading in his Marwahi constituency while data from Rajnandgaon constituency is yet to be out.
Chhattisgarh elections 2018 results LIVE updates: BJP maintains lead over Congress
Bharatiya Janata Party has started the early trends on a blistering note securing 15 seats while the Congress is trailing closely with 11 seats. Other parties have managed a lead in just 1 seat.
Chhattisgarh elections 2018 results LIVE updates: Ajit Jogi leading from Marwahi
JCC chief Ajit Jogi is leading from his stronghold Marwahi. After the BJP got an early lead, the Congress bounced back. As per the current trend, the Congress has secured 10 seats and is tied with the BJP which has 10 seats as well.
Chhattisgarh elections 2018 results LIVE updates: BJP gets early lead, Congress trails
According to current trends, the BJP is leading with 3 seats while the Congress is trailing with 2 seats. Rest of the parties in the fray are yet to open their account.
Chhattisgarh elections 2018 results LIVE updates: Section 144 imposed at various counting centres
Section 128 and Section 144 have been imposed across various counting centres in the state. The administration is taking extensive measures to ensure the vote counting is carried out in a peaceful manner and no violence breaks out.
Chhattisgarh elections 2018 results LIVE updates: Exit polls suggest BJP's ouster from power in many states
Exit polls have suggested that the BJP, which has been ruling Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, might face ouster from power. However, in Telangana it's going to be TRS again while the Congress might lose power in Mizoram.
Chhattisgarh elections 2018 results LIVE updates: Counting begins
Finally, the counting is underway in Chhattisgarh. The fates of over 1200 candidates in the fray will be decided in the coming hours. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
Chhattisgarh elections 2018 results LIVE updates: NewsX-Neta exit poll data at a glance
As per the NewsX-Neta exit poll data, the BJP is touted to receive 43 seats while the Congress is going to trail closely with 40 seats. The others are expected to win the remaining 7 seats in the 90-seat Assembly.
Chhattisgarh elections 2018 results LIVE updates: Mayawati-led BSP to play crucial role in case of hung verdict
According to the majority exit poll surveys, there is a huge likelihood of a hung assembly in the state. Mayawati's BSP which is also in the dray is likely to play a major role in the outcome of the elections.
Chhattisgarh elections 2018 results LIVE updates: Will it be BJP or Congress alliance reigning supreme at the end of the day?
Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) and Communist Party of India (CPI) have come together to forge an alliance to contest the elections against the BJP in the state.
Chhattisgarh elections 2018 results LIVE updates: Will JCC's Ajit Jogi rise to power once again?
Janata Congress Chhattisgarh supremo Ajit Jogi served as the Chief Minister of the state for the initial 3 years but was later usurped from power by Raman Singh. Will this be Ajit Jogi's term?
Chhattisgarh elections 2018 results LIVE updates: Atal Bihar Vajpayee's niece contested against Raman Singh
One of the most interesting contests in Chhattisgarh were held in the Rajnandgaon constituency which has been a stronghold of Chief Minister Raman Singh and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s niece Karuna Shukla contested against him.
Chhattisgarh elections 2018 results LIVE updates: Visuals from outside a vote counting centre
Security is massively beefed up at vote counting centres across Chhattisgarh. Visuals from outside a counting centre in Raipur. Counting of votes for Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2018 will start at 8 am today.
Visuals from outside a counting centre in Raipur. Counting of votes for #ChhattisgarhAssemblyElection2018 will start at 8 am today. pic.twitter.com/yxbCQnywhS— ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2018
Chhattisgarh elections 2018 results LIVE updates: 5 states to undergo vote counting
Apart from Chhattisgarh, vote counting will be conducted in Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram. The anticipation is high among voters across the country and more importantly in Rajasthan, where a major shift in power is expected.
Chhattisgarh elections 2018 results LIVE updates: Vote counting to start from 8 am
Vote counting in the 90-seat Chhattisgarh Assembly will start from 8 am. Fates of reigning Chief Minister Raman Singh and his arch-rival Ajit Jogi will be decided today.