eciresults.nic.in, ECI Election Results 2018, Chhattisgarh Election Commission official results LIVE updates: Congress is all set to deny Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh a fourth consecutive term at the helm. Even, JCC's Ajit Jogi is unlikely to make any significant impact in the 2018 Assembly elections and the only clear-cut winners, as per reports, is Congress.

Chhattisgarh Election Commission official results LIVE updates: Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018 were conducted in two phases on November 12 & 20 and the state witnessed nearly 75 per cent voter turnout in total. When the exit poll data came out, it suggested a hung verdict in the state but it was a very different scenario on the official vote counting day. Congress led the vote count by a huge margin throughout the day and the tentative numbers projected a massive victory for the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party denying a fourth consecutive term to Chief Minister Raman Singh.

Although there are various news agencies who have been putting out speculative numbers gathered from several sources, we bring you the exact figures produced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The 90-seat Assembly needs a political party to secure at least 46 seats to reach the majority mark and automatically form a government. Congress is heavily touted to breach the majority mark while the BJP will have to suffice with being the runners-up, the trends suggest.

//chtsgrh



Here are the Chhattisgarh Election Commission official results LIVE updates: