Chhattisgarh Election Commission official results LIVE updates: Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018 were conducted in two phases on November 12 & 20 and the state witnessed nearly 75 per cent voter turnout in total. When the exit poll data came out, it suggested a hung verdict in the state but it was a very different scenario on the official vote counting day. Congress led the vote count by a huge margin throughout the day and the tentative numbers projected a massive victory for the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party denying a fourth consecutive term to Chief Minister Raman Singh.
Although there are various news agencies who have been putting out speculative numbers gathered from several sources, we bring you the exact figures produced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The 90-seat Assembly needs a political party to secure at least 46 seats to reach the majority mark and automatically form a government. Congress is heavily touted to breach the majority mark while the BJP will have to suffice with being the runners-up, the trends suggest.
Chhattisgarh Election Commission official results LIVE updates: Congress MLAs to meet tomorrow
As per latest reports, the newly elected Congress MLAs in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan will meet in Raipur and Jaipur respectively on Wednesday. The current trends have given an overwhelming majority to the Congress in both the abovementioned states.
Latest EC data puts Congress in an unassailable lead
The latest EC data has put Congress in driving seat with 61 seats while the BJP is only managing lead in 22 seats. Others, which include JCC and BSP, have garnered a total of 7 seats.
Chhattisgarh election results 2018 LIVE updates: Leads Congress 64, BJP 16, Others 10
Visuals from Bharatiya Janata Party office in Raipur. BJP is leading on 15 seats while Congress is leading on 61 seats, out of the total 90 seats in the state.
Vote share of BJP and Congress in previous three Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh
Here's the breakdown of Election Commission data on previous three Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh:
In 2003, BJP won 50 seats and Congress won 37
In 2008, BJP secured 50 seats against while Congress improved slightly with 38 seats
In 2013, there was not much change in numbers as BJP formed govt with 49 seats while Congress registered 39 seats