Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), if manages to overturn exit poll surveys and current vote-count, it would not need to place new places at the hot seat given they already have well-established leaders in that position. On the contrary, the Congress did not announce any CM candidates in the states which underwent Assembly elections recently, especially Chhattisgarh, and here are three strong contenders who can take over the mantle from incumbent Raman Singh.

The counting of votes is currently underway in Chhattisgarh, along with four other states, and as the day nears its end, the Congress sits comfortably in the driving seat with 65 seats to its name while the BJP struggles with a mere 18 seats. The trends haven’t changed in the past couple of hours and the Congress looks almost certain to form the government in the state with a resounding majority victory. Given the trends favouring the grand old party, a discussion has exploded as to who will be the likely Chief Minister for Congress in Chhattisgarh.

Bhupesh Baghel: He is one of the most influential Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh and currently serves as the president of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee. He is an elected member of the state Assembly and is a reigning lawmaker from Patan (District Durg). He has served as a minister of state in Digvijay Singh’s cabinet in 1998 and was promoted to the post of Minister of Transport in the subsequent year. Ever since the state of Chhattisgarh was created, Bhupesh Bhagel has served in various portfolios.

TS Singh Deo: One of the senior leaders in the Congress who has been serving as the Leader of Opposition in Chhattisgarh Assembly since 2014. He is an MLA from Ambikapur and was the richest candidate in the 2013 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. In today’s counting of votes, he is once again leading from Ambikapur constituency and is likely to win with a massive margin.

Tamradhwaj Sahu: The 69-year-old Member of Parliament has served the grand old party long enough to be one of the front-runners to become the next Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. He is contesting elections from Durg (Rural) and is currently leading the vote count from the constituency. He is a strong OBC leader and a member of Sahu community, which enjoys much influence in the state. Interestingly, he is the only Lok Sabha member from the state.

