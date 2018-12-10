Kota Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: Kota is one of the 90 assembly constituencies in poll-bound Chhattisgarh. It is a part of the Janjgir-Champa district of the state. Two-time Indian National Congress MLA Renu Ajit Jogi would contest from the same seat on a Janta Congress Chhattisgarh ticket, the party which was founded by her husband in the year 2016. Bharatiya Janata Party has given a ticket to Kashi Ram Sahu and Indian National Congress is fielding Vibhor Singh from the constituency. Harish Chandel will be the face of Aam Aadmi Party in the constituency.

In the previous assembly elections held in 2013, Renu Ajit Jogi of the Indian National Congress with 58,390 votes had defeated Kashi Ram Sahu of the Bharatiya Janata Party with 53,301 votes by a margin of 5,089 votes. The voter turnout was 77.04%. It is a general constituency. In the previous assembly poll, the voter turnout in the constituency was 1,37,423. Out of them 90,608 male and 87,780 female voters. The literacy rate of Kota is 66% and the male Congress rate stands at 76% and the female literacy rate is 55%.

These assembly elections are a prelude to the upcoming General Elections 2019 and all the parties have fielded popular faces as their candidates. Kota has been a Congress bastion ever since the state was carved out of erstwhile Madhya Pradesh. Dr Renu Ajit Jogi had won the constituency for a two time in a row on a Congress ticket. Whether Renu Jogi will create a hat-trick or will she be dethroned by either Kashi Ram Sahu of Congress or Vibhor Singh of Congress only time will tell.

Come December 11 and we shall know that who have the people of Kota have chosen as their leader.

Read More