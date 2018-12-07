Marwahi Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: Marwahi is one of the 90 assembly constituencies in poll-bound Chhattisgarh. It is a part of the Korba district of the state. In the 2013 assembly elections Amit Ajit Jogi of the Indian National Congress with 82,909 votes had defeated Samira Paikra of the Bharatiya Janata Party with 36,659 votes by a margin of 46,250 votes.

Marwahi Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: Marwahi is one of the 90 assembly constituencies in poll-bound Chhattisgarh. It is a part of the Korba district of the state. First Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Ajit Jogi is contesting for the constituency from his party Janta Congress Chhattisgarh while he floated in the year 2016. Bharatiya Janata Party has given a ticket to Archana Porte and Indian National Congress is fielding Gulab Singh Raj from the constituency. Lalji Marko will be the face of Aam Aadmi Party in the constituency.

In the 2013 assembly elections Amit Ajit Jogi of the Indian National Congress with 82,909 votes had defeated Samira Paikra of the Bharatiya Janata Party with 36,659 votes by a margin of 46,250 votes. The voter turnout was 79.88%. It is a constituency reserved for the scheduled tribes. It is also a part of the Korba Lok Sabha constituency. In the previous assembly poll, the voter turnout in the constituency was 1,33,878 out of which there were 83,404 male and 84,198 female voters.

These assembly elections are a prelude to the upcoming General Elections 2019 and all the parties have fielded popular faces as their candidates. Marwahi has been a Congress bastion ever since Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh with the father-son duo of Ajit Jogi and Amit Jogi coming to power in the constituency. However, after their ouster from the Congress, Ajit floated his own party, JCC and is difficult to beat in his own bastion. Archana Porte, the face of BJP in the constituency and Gulab Singh Raj, the Congress candidate do look promising but Jogi still remains hugely popular.

Come December 11 and we shall know that who have the people of Marwahi have chosen as their leader.

