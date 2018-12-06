Sakti Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: The Bharatiya Janata Party has given a ticket to Medha Ram Sahu from the seat for the assembly polls that were held in the month of November. The Indian National Congress will be fielding Charan Das Mahant from the constituency. Gautam Rahore os being fielded by Bahujan Samaj Party and Aam Aadmi Party has given a ticket Vijay Maurya from the constituency.

Sakti Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: Sakti is one amongst the 90 assembly constituencies in poll-bound Chhattisgarh. It is a part of the Janjgir-Champa district of the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party has given a ticket to Medha Ram Sahu from the seat for the assembly polls that were held in the month of November. The Indian National Congress will be fielding Charan Das Mahant from the constituency. Gautam Rahore os being fielded by Bahujan Samaj Party and Aam Aadmi Party has given a ticket Vijay Maurya from the constituency.

In the 2013 assembly elections Doctor Khilawan Sahu of the Bharatiya Janata Party with 51,577 votes had defeated Saroja Manharan Rathore of the Indian National Congress with 42,544 votes by a margin of 9,033 votes. The voter turnout was 74.95%. It is a constituency reserved for the scheduled castes. Sakti is a town and municipality is the place where the famous Maa Beri Wali Temple is situated. It was the capital of the erstwhile princely state of Sakti. In the previous assembly polls the voter turnout in the constituency was 1,33,403 out of which there were 91,756 male and 86,237 female voters.

These assembly elections are a prelude to the upcoming General Elections 2019 and all the parties have fielded popular faces as their candidates. Medharam Sahu who is the face of BJP in the constituency is one of the most prominent leaders if the constituency. Charan Das Mahant, the Congress candidate is also known as a leader revered by the public.

Come December 11 and we shall know that who have the people of Chandrapur have chosen as their leader.

