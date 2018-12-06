Raipur City South Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: Chhattisgarh's Raman Singh government's fate will be decided on December 11, 2018. The voting for the state happened in two phases on November 12 and 20, 2018. From the Raipur City South, BJP candidate Brijmohan Agarwal, Congress' Kanhaiya Agrawal and along with Umesh Das Manikpuri of BSP are in the race.

Raipur City South Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: Chhattisgarh’s Raman Singh government’s fate will be decided on December 11, 2018, when the counting of votes will be done. The results for 90 assembly seats will be declared after a few days, and the people of the state will decide the whether they liked the Raman Singh’s term or they want someone else to govern the state. The capital of the state, Raipur, plays a big role in the formation of the government as it consists of a big number of voters. From the Raipur City South, BJP candidate Brijmohan Agarwal, Congress’ Kanhaiya Agrawal and along with Umesh Das Manikpuri of BSP are in the race. The polling in the state happened in two phases on November 12 and 20, 2018 and the result will be announced on December 11, 2018. The Election Commission will also announce the result for four other states— Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Mizoram on the same day.

Candidates in fray for the Chhattisgarh state assembly elections 2018 Raipur West constituency seat:

For the Raipur City South Constituency BJP candidate Brijmohan Agarwal is competing with Congress’ Kanhaiya Agrawal and Umesh Das Manikpuri of BSP along with independent candidates.

Chhattisgarh state elections 2014 data:

Earlier in 2014, BJP bagged 49 seats out of 90, while Congress managed to win 39 seats, BSP 1 and 1 independent candidate tasted the victory in the Chhattisgarh assembly elections.

Important dates for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2018:

The polling in the state happened on November 12 and 20, 2018 and the counting of votes will commence at 7 am on the December 11, 2018, and the picture will be clear in few hours after the counting. As per the reports, the EVM’s are safe under the tight security at strongrooms across the state.

