Raipur Rural Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: The Chhattisgarh state went under polling in two phases on November 12 and November 20, 2018, and around 70% voter turnout was registered in this time. A close fight is expected between Congress candidate Satya Narayan Sharma and Janta Congress Chattisgarh's Om Prakash Dewangan, and the result will be declared on December 11, 2018.

Raipur Rural Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: Raipur Rural constituency, which consists farmers vote, will be playing a big role in the formation of government in the state. Chhattisgarh’s Raman Singh did enough for the farmers and manage to solve the ground problems or not, the EVM results will clear the picture on December 11, 2018, when the results for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections will be declared. The state went under polling in two phases on November 12 and November 20, 2018, and around 70% voter turnout was registered in this time, reports. From the Raipur Rural constituency, a two-end fight is expected between Congress candidate Satya Narayan Sharma and Janta Congress Chattisgarh’s Om Prakash Dewangan. While BJP, BSP and other independent candidates are also in the fray. All the candidates tried hard to woo the voters and know after a few days the picture will be cleared that people of the state have elected Raman Singh as their chief or they have voted for the change.

Candidates in fray for the Chhattisgarh state assembly elections 2018 Raipur Rural constituency seat:

For the Raipur Rural constituency, Congress candidate Satya Narayan Sharma, Om Prakash Dewangan of Janta Congress Chattisgarh are the key contenders. While BJP, BSP and independent candidates are also in the race to secure the Raipur Rural constituency.

Chhattisgarh state elections 2014 data:

Earlier in 2014, BJP formed the government with the help of 49 MLAs. Out of 90 seats, BJP bagged 49 seats, Congress 39, BSP 1 and 1 independent candidate had won last time.

Important dates for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2018:

December 11, 2018, will be the big day as counting for the five states will commence at 7 am and the picture will be cleared after a few hours of counting.

Read More