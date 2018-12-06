Raipur West Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: The Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2018 results will be announced on December 11, 2018. This time BJP candidate Rajesh Munat, Congress' Vikas Upadhyay and BSP's Bhojraj Gaurkhede's fate has been locked in the EVM machine, which will be announced on December 11, 2018, along with other four states—Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram.

Raipur West Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: The Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2018 results will be announced on December 11, 2018, and the EVM results will decide that the Raman Singh-led BJP government will repeat its term in Chhattisgarh or the people of the state have voted for a change. The state’s capital Raipur puts a big impact on the state government as it consists a big number of voters. This time from the Raipur West constituency, BJP has field Rajesh Munat, while Congress’ Vikas Upadhyay and BSP’s Bhojraj Gaurkhede are in the fray along with independent candidates for the assembly elections. Chhattisgarh’s 90 seats went under polling in 2 phases on November 12 and 20, 2018, and the state Election Commission will announce the result on December 11, 2018, along with other four states— Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram.

Candidates in fray for the Chhattisgarh state assembly elections 2018 Raipur West constituency seat:

For the Raipur West constituency, a close contest is expected between BJP’s Rajesh Munat, Congress’ Vikas Upadhyay and BSP candidate Bhojraj Gaurkhede.

Chhattisgarh state elections 2014 data:

Earlier in 2014, the state had witnessed a neck to neck contest as BJP registered a victory with a narrow margin. The saffron party had secured 49 seats out of 90, while Congress managed to bad 39 seats, BSP 1 and 1 independent candidate marked the win.

Important dates for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2018:

The polling in the state happened on November 12 and 20, 2018 and the counting of votes will be done on December 11, 2018. The state Election Commission has ordered the state police to beef up security at all the strongrooms.

