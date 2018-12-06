Chandrapur Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: Chandrapur is one of the 90 assembly constituencies in poll-bound Chhattisgarh. In the 2013 assembly elections Bharatiya Janata Party's Yudhvir Singh Judev with 51,295 votes had defeated Bahujan Samaj Party's Ram Kumar Yadav (who is now contesting from the same constituency as a Congress candidate) who got 45,078 votes by a margin of 6,217 votes.

Chandrapur Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: Chandrapur is one of the 90 assembly constituencies in poll-bound Chhattisgarh. It is a part of the Janjgir-Champa district of the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party is fielding two-time BJP MLA from Chandrapur Yudhvir Singh Judev’s wife Bahurani Sanyogita Singh Judev from the seat for the upcoming assembly polls. The Indian National Congress has given a ticket to Ram Kumar Yadav from the assembly. Bahujan Samaj Party and Aam Aadmi Party have given a ticket to Gitanjali Patel and Bhanu Prakash Chandra respectively.

In the 2013 assembly elections Bharatiya Janata Party’s Yudhvir Singh Judev with 51,295 votes had defeated Bahujan Samaj Party’s Ram Kumar Yadav (who is now contesting from the same constituency as a Congress candidate) who got 45,078 votes by a margin of 6,217 votes. The voter turnout was 77.52%. It is a general constituency.

Chandrapur lies on the confluence of the rivers Maand, Laal and Mahanadi and is the place where the famous Chandrahasini Devi Temple is situated. The town is mainly dependent on tourism as the main form of occupation for the inhabitants. In the previous assembly polls, the voter turnout in the constituency was 1,50,329 out of which there were 98,969 male and 94,952 female voters.

These assembly elections are a prelude to the upcoming General Elections 2019 and all the parties have fielded popular faces as their candidates. BJP candidate from the constituency, Sanyogita Singh, is one of the most popular female leaders in the area. Ram Kumar Yadav who is the face of Congress is another political heavyweight in the constituency.

Come December 11 and we shall know that who have the people of Chandrapur have chosen as their leader.

