Mahasamund Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: The Bharatiya Janata Party has given a ticket to Poonam Chandrakar from the seat for the assembly polls that were held in the month of November. The Indian National Congress will be fielding Vinod Sevan Lal Chandrakar from the constituency. Tribhuwan Mahilang will contest for the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh and Aam Aadmi Party has given a ticket Sanjay Yadav from the constituency.

Mahasamund Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: Mahasamund is one of the 90 assembly constituencies in poll-bound Chhattisgarh. It is the district headquarters of the Mahasamund district of the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party has given a ticket to Poonam Chandrakar from the seat for the assembly polls that were held in the month of November. The Indian National Congress will be fielding Vinod Sevan Lal Chandrakar from the constituency. Tribhuwan Mahilang will contest for the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh and Aam Aadmi Party has given a ticket Sanjay Yadav from the constituency.

In the 2013 assembly elections Doctor Vimal Chopra an independent candidate with 47,416 votes had defeated Agni Chandrakar of the Indian National Congress with 42,694 votes. Chopra had won by a margin of 4,722 votes. The voter turnout was 79.60%. It is a general constituency.

Mahasamund city the largest city of the trans-Mahanadi area. The literacy rate of Mahasamund city is 70%. In the previous assembly polls, the voter turnout in the constituency was 1,36,666 out of which there were 85,114 male and 86,577 female voters.

These assembly elections are a prelude to the upcoming General Elections 2019 and all the parties have fielded popular faces as their candidates. Independent candidate and current MLA Dr Vimal Chopra is the most popular candidate in the constituency. Poonam Chandrakar who is the face of BJP in the constituency is also a leader with a mass presence in the constituency. Vinod Sevan Lal Chandrakar, the Congress candidate is also quite popular with the public.

Come December 11 and we shall know that who have the people of Mahasamund have chosen as their leader.

Read More