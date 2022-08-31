Covid case update: India reports 7,231 new cases

- Advertisement -

According to Union Health Ministry data, India recorded 7,231 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the active caseload below 65,000. The country currently has 64,667 active cases.

The daily positivity rate stands at 2.05%, while the weekly positivity rate is 2.55%. The country’s active caseload accounts for 0.15% of India’s cumulative cases since the onset of global pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 10,828 people recovered from covid, with total recoveries so far since the onset of covid at more than 4,38,35,852. The recovery rate is 98.67%, the health ministry stated.

The country has conducted over 88.58 crore covid tests till date, with 3,52,166 done in the last 24 hours.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 212.39 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, of which 22,50,854 doses were administered in the span of 24 hours.

However, the Central government is still concerned over low coverage of booster dose despite making it free for all the eligible population. Nearly 12% coverage is being reported in the 18-59 years of age group with the target population of over 77.10 crore while 35% people above 60 years of age including healthcare and frontline workers have received the booster jabs with a target population of 16.80 crore, two senior health ministry officials said on Tuesday.

On August 7, 2020, India’s COVID-19 tally surpassed 20 lakh; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and 50 lakh on September 16. It reached 60 lakh on September 28th, 70 lakh on October 11th, 80 lakh on October 29th, 90 lakh on November 20th, and one crore on December 19th.

On May 4, India passed the milestone of two crore coronavirus cases, three crore on June 23, last year, and four crore on January 25, this year.

