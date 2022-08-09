Friday, August 12, 2022

India logs 12,751 fresh COVID cases in last 24 hours

covid-19
Updated:
Vaishali Sharma
By Vaishali Sharma
covid

According to data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India saw a decrease in the number of new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, with 12,751 cases detected in the previous 24 hours.

On Monday, India registered 16,167 COVID-19 cases. According to the Union Ministry, India’s active caseload is now 1,31,807 at a rate of 0.30 percent.

The Ministry also said that the COVID-19 death toll had risen to 5,26,772.

Furthermore, there were 16,412 additional Coronavirus recoveries in the previous 24 hours, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 4,35,16,071.

The daily positivity rate is 3.50 %, while the weekly positivity rate is 4.69 %.

As many as 3,63,855 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Till date, the ministry informed that over 87.85 crore total tests have been conducted.

On the COVID-19 vaccination front, over 206.88 crore total vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Also Read: Chinese oil giant Sinopec likely to enter Lankan fuel market amid Beijing’s debt-trap

Vaishali Sharma
Vaishali Sharma

Latest news

Related news

Company

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians. Ever since its acquisition by the ITV Network, the channel has witnessed unprecedented growth. NewsX is the News Leader and sets the news agenda for the nation, with its crisp formats, straight forward reporting, pointed debates, trending hashtags, and engaging mix of stories. It offers maximum news and continues to lead. NewsX is the Winner of the prestigious ‘News Channel of the Year’ Award at ENBA

Latest

Adani Group to invest Rs. 57,575 crores in Odisha, creating 9300 local direct jobs

National 0
The Adani Group, India's fastest-growing diversified portfolio of infrastructure,...

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been named the “State Brand Ambassador” of Uttarakhand

Headlines 0
Rishabh Pant has been named the "State Brand of...

Nalini, a convict in Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination moved to Supreme Court seeking release

National 0
Nalini, who was found guilty and condemned in the...

Anubrata Mondal Update: Crowd Chants “Chor Chor” Outside Court as CBI Receives Custody of TMC Leader Until August 20

Headlines 0
Anubrata Mondal, the TMC's leader, was on Thursday ordered...

To identify the source of extremely high-energy cosmic rays, Scientists use NASA’s Fermi data

Headlines 0
Researchers are now getting close to correctly identifying PeVatrons,...

Nitish Kumar-Led Government’s Floor Test In Bihar Assembly On August 24

National 0
The Nitish Kumar-led government will face a floor test...

OUR CHANNELS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2022. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.