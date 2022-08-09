India logs 12,751 fresh COVID cases in last 24 hours

According to data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India saw a decrease in the number of new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, with 12,751 cases detected in the previous 24 hours.

On Monday, India registered 16,167 COVID-19 cases. According to the Union Ministry, India’s active caseload is now 1,31,807 at a rate of 0.30 percent.

The Ministry also said that the COVID-19 death toll had risen to 5,26,772.

Furthermore, there were 16,412 additional Coronavirus recoveries in the previous 24 hours, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 4,35,16,071.

The daily positivity rate is 3.50 %, while the weekly positivity rate is 4.69 %.

As many as 3,63,855 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Till date, the ministry informed that over 87.85 crore total tests have been conducted.

On the COVID-19 vaccination front, over 206.88 crore total vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

